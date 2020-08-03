Liam Fox, Britain’s former international trade secretary, was nominated by the UK to be the next head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to replace outgoing director general Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down on August 31.

The UK was one of eight countries that submitted a nominee on July 8. Other candidates include Jesus Seade Kuri (Mexico), Abdel Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), Amina Mohamed (Kenya) and Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia).

The post’s holder will be decided by all 164 member states upon reaching consensus. Candidates have until September 7 to lobby members, who will then decide via consultations on a consensus choice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson justified the government’s nomination of Fox as “the ideal candidate” to lead the WTO and listed his attributes including his advocacy for multilateralism, his “decades of experience in global politics, as well as first-hand experience of running a trade ministry” and his belief that global prosperity and security are underpinned by rules-based free trade.

A self-proclaimed “staunch Eurosceptic,” Fox supported Brexit at the 2016 EU Referendum. Shortly after Theresa May became Prime Minister, Fox was appointed as Secretary of State for International Trade, responsible for securing trade deals following Brexit.

Fox said in a 2017 interview that the UK’s free trade deal with the EU after leaving would be the “easiest in human history.” He was criticised during his tenure for suggesting that the UK would have up to 40 trade deals ready immediately after it leaves the EU. The UK has 20 such deals in place.

In July 2019, he lost his position in a cabinet reshuffle by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Fox studied Medicine at the University of Glasgow and worked as a GP and civilian army medical GP before being elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in 1992.

Expenses scandal

A member of the Conservative Party, Fox has been MP for North Somerset since 2010. In the 2009 expenses scandal, as Shadow Cabinet minister he was found to have the largest over-claim on expenses and forced to repay the most money.