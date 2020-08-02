The Portland Police Bureau in the US state of Oregon has declared an unlawful assembly after people gathered outside a police precinct and threw bottles towards officers, according to police.

Until that point, federal, state and local law enforcement had been seemingly absent from the protests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The demonstrations — that for weeks ended with tear gas, fireworks shot towards buildings, federal agents on the street and injuries to protesters and officers — have recently ended with chanting and conversations.

READ MORE:US feds to gradually withdraw from Portland if streets clear up

Remembering BLM

Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night’s protest in Portland to re-centre the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of federal agents.

Groups gathered in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O Hatfield Courthouse on Saturday evening.

One of the more popular events, “Re-centering why we are here - BLM,” was hosted by the NAACP. Speakers included activists as well as Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

Merkley and Hardesty spoke about policies they are putting forward, including to cut police funding and restrict chokeholds.

“The next thing we need you to do is vote like your life depends on it, because guess what, it does,” Hardesty said.

As one group of protesters gathered outside the courthouse, another marched to a precinct for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau.

Tensions with police

Police stated that protesters threw glass bottles and directed lasers at officers. Just before 10 pm, Portland police declared an unlawful assembly and told people to disperse or they may be subject to use of force or be arrested. Police could be seen charging, multiple times, at protesters in the area.

At the courthouse, the scene was different. Around 11:30 pm, hundreds of people remained, standing and listening to speakers.