Afghan forces have regained control of a prison in the country’s east after at least 29 people were killed in an hours-long battle following an attack on the compound claimed by the Daesh terror group.

The assault led to a mass jailbreak from the prison believed to be holding hundreds of Daesh members.

Security forces seized the prison in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, some 115 kilometres (70 miles) east of Kabul, Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Monday afternoon.

Sporadic gunfire rang out from nearby residential buildings in central Jalalabad, an area of high security near the Nangarhar provincial governor's office.

The attack highlighted the challenges ahead for Afghanistan, even as US and NATO forces begin to withdraw following the Trump administration striking a peace deal with the Taliban.

As security forces swept through the prison, they found the bodies of two Taliban prisoners apparently killed by the Daesh, showing the tensions between the two militant factions battling each other in eastern Afghanistan.

The 29 dead included civilians, prisoners, guards and Afghan security forces, said Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman.

The attack began on Sunday, when a Daesh suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives up to the prison's main gate, detonating the bomb. Daesh militants opened fire on the prison's guards and poured through the breach.

Some 30 militants were involved in the attack on the prison, which houses around 2,000 prisoners, of which several hundred are believed to belong to the Daesh affiliate, according to Sohrab Qaderi, a lawmaker in the capital of Nangarhar province.

The Daesh news outlet, Amaq, announced that its fighters were behind the prison raid, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Efforts to control mass jailbreak

Police were forced to divert manpower to recapture escaped prisoners amid the chaos, and by noon on Monday around 1,000 had been caught, Qaderi said, without elaborating on how many were still at large.

A city-wide search for them had been launched, another security source said.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were specific prisoners housed in the prison that the attack was staged to free.

READ MORE:Car bombing leaves several dead in Afghanistan ahead of ceasefire

Killing of a senior Daesh militant

Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, which came a day after the Afghan intelligence agency said special forces had killed a senior commander of the group near Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

A statement late on Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan.

Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.

Ceasefire between government and Taliban