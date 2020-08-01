POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Lille sign veteran Turkish striker Yilmaz from Besiktas
The 35-year-old Burak Yilmaz has spent most of his career in Turkey and is one of a select few to have played for Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Galatasaray.
Lille sign veteran Turkish striker Yilmaz from Besiktas
Besiktas' Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Burak Yilmaz in action with Trabzonspor's Joao Pereira, February 22, 2020 / Reuters
By Sara Hassan
August 1, 2020

Lille have signed veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz from Besiktas after selling Victor Osimhen to Italian side Napoli.

The northern French club said that the 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal.

Yilmaz twice finished top scorer in the Super Lig with former club Galatasaray and has more than 200 goals at club level in Turkey, including 23 in 25 games with Trabzonspor in the 2017-18 season. He has netted 24 times in 59 appearances for the national side.

READ MORE:Basaksehir crowned Turkish Superlig champions for first time

“LOSC [Lille] is proud to welcome Turkish international Burak Yılmaz (35) to its ranks today. The experienced and prolific striker, a Turkish football idol, has signed a two-season contract with the Lille club,” the Ligue 1 team said in a statement.

“#NewPlayerDetected,” the club posted on Twitter, along with a Turkish flag emoji.

RECOMMENDED

Lille also shared a roughly 30-second video showing several goals scored by the Turkish international.

Yilmaz scores more than 200 goals

Yilmaz has scored  230 goals in 440 matches throughout his career. Last season he scored 14 goals in 26 appearances for Besiktas.

In addition to Besiktas, Yilmaz previously played for many Turkish clubs such as Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray.

He is the third Turkish player in the French team after Yusuf Yazici and Zeki Celik.

Lille sold the highly rated Osimhen to the Italian side on Friday in a deal reportedly worth around $94 million (80 million euros) with bonuses included.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles