Russian-made cargo planes have delivered new military shipments to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia.

General Abdulhadi Dirah, a spokesperson for the Liban army’s Sirte-Jufra Joint Operations Unit, said on Sunday that Ilyushin-type planes carrying military ammunition conducted five flights to Sirte and Jufra provinces on Saturday.

Two more flights carrying soldiers of the Bashar al Assad regime were made from Syria to Benghazi, the second biggest Libyan city, which is the centre of the Haftar’s militia, Dirah said.

Russia, Egypt and the UAE back eastern-based warlord Haftar, whose militias have been battling the forces of Libya's UN-recognised government, which is supported by Turkey.

Egypt's parliament earlier approved possible military intervention in Libya via the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight "terrorist groups" and "militias".

Battle for Sirte

"There is a military buildup on the ground around Sirte city," TRT World'sSara Firth said from Tripoli.

The Libyan government forces have moved closer to the central city of Sirte, the gateway to oil-exporting ports that they hope to recapture from Haftar's militias.