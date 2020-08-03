A coalition comprised of almost 100 Muslim delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC), recently published detailed policy recommendations they hope will be incorporated into the Democratic party platform.

The points touch on a wide range of issues including surveillance of Muslim communities and the Israeli occupation of Palestine, as well as the war on drugs, and qualified immunity for police officers.

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign has made an effort to reach out to Muslim voters, seeking their support to defeat incumbent President Donald Trump in November. While Muslim delegates have welcomed this engagement, they do not think that it goes far enough.

Speaking to TRT World, Nadia B Ahmad, who co-authored the platform, said campaigns historically had spoken “at” Muslims rather than “with them”, adding: “That’s what I think needs to change going forward”.

There are tentative signs that change might be coming.

“For a number of decades Muslims have really been sought after in terms of their votes but what we are also starting to see now is actually more engagement on our issues,” Ahmad tells TRT World.

“Now in 2020, we are starting to see a higher level of engagement (and) we’re starting to see engagement earlier in the race before even the actual National Convention is happening.

“We had a meeting last week with our community, with Vice President Joe Biden and we are also starting to see more efforts earlier on in the race. So I think that’s a positive move.”

According to the coalition, Muslims in the US have expressed displeasure at the notion that the Democrats have kept political distance from them, and that their foreign policy stance has traditionally been lopsided or not strong enough- a reference to the situations in Palestine, Kashmir, Syria, and Yemen.

Some also say the party has been complacent on the issue of Muslim minority rights in China and Myanmar.

However, support for Trump is much lower, with only 16 percent of American Muslims approving of the job the president is doing, according to the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding’s (ISPU) American Muslim Poll 2019.

That level of disapproval has pushed a majority of Muslims towards the Democrats at the ballot box.

The same study shows that 76 percent of Muslims voted overwhelmingly in favour of Democratic candidates.

“Biden’s campaign is really everything that Trump is not,” Nadia B Ahmad highlighted, referring to the apparent rise in “fascism” under the Republican leader.

‘Extremely critical’

Speaking to TRT World, California delegate Hanieh Jodat Barnes, another co-author of the platform said the Democrats needed to understand that the Muslim vote was more than just numbers.“It’s an extremely critical thing for (Biden) to approach the Muslim vote. We are approaching an era where (Muslims) are not just stats but we matter, our voices matter, and need to be elevated,” she said.That means, therefore, that the coalition of Muslim DNC delegates wants the party to act against Islamophobic policies that were previously tolerated by their politicians, such as the targeting of Muslims in surveillance operations.

Jodat Barnes explained: “We do support comprehensive immigration reform as Muslims and obviously the lifting up the Muslim travel ban has to become a priority.

“We also call for the repeal of Patriot Act, which was the first of many changes to surveillance laws that made it easier for the government to spy on ordinary Americans by expanding the authority to monitor phones, e-mail communications, so on and so forth.