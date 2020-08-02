Sunday, August 2, 2020

Africa CDC says continent approaching one million cases

The Africa Centres for Disease Control has said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the continent is approaching one million infections.

Ireland considers more travel restrictions

Ireland is considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Ireland already advises against all non-essential international travel and requires people arriving from all but 15 countries to self-isolate for 14 days, but it does not require Covid-19 tests from visitors and has not banned flights from any country.

Iran and UAE to cooperate over Covid-19

The foreign ministers of longstanding regional foes Iran and the United Arab Emirates have agreed that they will strive to cooperate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video call during which they also exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan told his Iranian counterpart that strengthening bilateral cooperation was important element in tackling the coronavirus.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet that it was "a very substantive, frank and friendly video conversation" on Covid-19 as well as "bilateral, regional and global situations."

Thailand cancels joint training with US

Thailand has suspended plans for its army to undertake joint training with the US military after nine Thai soldiers tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning from Hawaii.

The Thai army said the infected soldiers were among 151 Thai officers who had returned from Lightning Forge 2020 training with US soldiers in Hawaii for the first three weeks of July.

Thailand has reported 3,317 cases and 58 deaths. Recent infections were imported from abroad, marking 69 successive days without of any domestic transmission.

Indonesia reports 1,519 more cases

Indonesia reports 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 111,455, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data also showed 43 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the toll to 5,236.

Vietnam reports 34 new infections

Vietnam has reported 34 new novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 620.

The country's Covid-19 death toll rose by two on Sunday to five, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

US CDC reports nearly 60,000 more cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,601,526 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 58,947 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,132 to 154,002.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Global Covid-19 cases exceed 18 million

Coronavirus has now infected over 18 million people and killed over 689,200, according to a tally by Worldometer.

The tally shows that over 11 million have recovered.

The top five countries with the highest number of infections are US, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

South Africa's cases surpass half a million

South Africa's confirmed cases of Covid-19 have crossed half a million, its Health Ministry said, while cases in Africa as a whole approached a million.

Africa's most industrialised nation recorded 10,107 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, pushing the total to 503,290, the ministry said.

Just over 3 million people have so far been tested for the virus in South Africa, which confirmed its first case five months ago, and 8,153 deaths have been recorded.

Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria declared a state of disaster and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent Covid-19.

Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city already under a reimposed six-week stay-home order, has struggled to rein in the disease, with record numbers of infections of the new coronavirus reported last week.

Victoria reported 671 infections, one of its highest, and seven Covid-19 deaths.

High numbers of community transmissions and cases of unknown origins have forced the new restrictions, which will be in place for six weeks, officials said.

Latin America death toll surges past 200,000