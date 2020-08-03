Monday, August 3, 2020

Philippines orders millions to stay home as global virus cases soar

Millions of people in the Philippines were ordered to stay home as global coronavirus infections kept soaring, with the World Health Organization warning against relying on a vaccine "silver bullet" to end the pandemic.

Desperate to contain the spread and relieve pressure on overwhelmed hospitals, some countries such as the Philippines have resorted to reimposing economically painful restrictions on travel and businesses.

More than 27 million people on the main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila, went back into a partial lockdown for weeks from Tuesday.

People have been told to stay home unless they need to go out to buy essential goods, for exercise or for work after the number of recorded infections surged past 100,000.

US adds 46,321 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The United States added 46,321 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economy also added 532 deaths, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 0030 GMT Tuesday.

The US has now recorded 4,711,323 total cases, with 155,366 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.

Monday was the second day to notch a slightly lower caseload, after a string of five days last week had all recorded more than 60,000 new daily infections.

China reports fewer new cases

Both mainland China and Hong Kong reported fewer new cases as strict measures to contain new infections appear to be taking effect.

Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day. Of those, 28 were in the northwestern region of Xinjiang and two in Liaoning province in the northeast.

Hong Kong reported 78 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the first time in almost two weeks that new cases had fallen into double-digits.

Authorities in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city ordered mask-wearing in public places, restrictions on indoor dining, and increased testing to contain the outbreak.

Germany's confirmed virus cases rise by 879 to 211,281

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 879 to 211,281, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,156, the tally showed.

Harvard researchers want more 'crappy' tests

The aphorism "perfect is the enemy of good enough" has been played out to tragic effect in the US's inadequate testing for the coronavirus, according to researchers calling for quick tests that cost only about a dollar each, and which may not be as accurate but can be carried out several times a week by the whole population.

Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard University, has for weeks been pushing for what he calls "crappy" tests.

His idea is to move away from the current high-precision molecular tests, known as PCR tests, which are still scarce in large swathes of the country and which people often have to wait hours to get done, and then have to wait days – or up to a week – for the results.

Spain reports 968 new cases, total exceeds 288,000

Spain has reported 968 new coronavirus infections in the past day, showing a slower pace of contagion than last week when the country reported more than 1,000 new cases for three days in a row.

Cumulative cases, which also include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered, increased to 297,054 from 288,522, the health ministry said.

The number of active clusters grew to 560 from 483 on Thursday, when they were last disclosed.

France sees a rise in number of people in ICU units

France's number of people in intensive care units for Covid-19 stood at 384, versus 371 on Friday, the second time in a week that figure has increased after declining for 16 weeks.

In a statement, health authorities reported 29 additional deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 30,294.

Turkey sees over 1,000 daily recoveries

Turkey confirmed 1,003 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 217,497, according to the country's health minister.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 995 more people contracted Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 233,851.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,747, with 19 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Koca said the measures against the virus were not sufficiently taken into consideration during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Healthcare professionals conducted 41,301 tests for Covid-19 over the past day, raising the tally to over 4.92 million.

Every seven minutes one person dies in Iran

One person is dying from coronavirus complications every seven minutes in Iran, according to state television.

This came on Monday along with reports of 215 new deaths from the disease, and warnings of a lack of proper social distancing.

Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari stated that the 215 deaths over the past 24 hours brought the combined death toll to 17,405 in Iran, and raised the number of confirmed cases by 2,598 to 312,035.

Some experts have expressed doubt the accuracy of Iran's official coronavirus tolls.

A report by the Iranian parliament’s research centre in April suggested that coronavirus tolls might be nearly twice as many as those reported by the health ministry.

The report concluded that Iran's official coronavirus figures were based only on the number of deaths in hospitals, and those who already tested positive for the virus.

The BBC reported that based on anonymous data, the number of deaths in Iran may be up to three times higher than officially reported.

Iranian health authorities deny this, and emphasise there has been no cover-up.

Israel sees over 700 new cases

Israel's coronavirus infections are witnessing a steep rise, as it confirmed another 713 Covid-19 infections.

This brings total cases in the country to 73,231 and 541 deaths since the virus was first detected on February 21.

Anger has been rising in Israel over the government' s response to the virus.

Moreover, the Palestinian West Bank is also seeing mounting levels of infections in the face of ill-equipped medical facilities and services.

The spike in infections comes amid protests continuing for weeks, as thousands have taken to the streets, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lilly starts late-stage study of drug

US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co is beginning a late-stage trial to study whether one of its experimental Covid-19 antibody treatments can prevent the spread of the virus in residents and staff at US nursing homes.

The phase three trial will test LY-CoV555, a treatment developed in partnership with Canadian biotech company AbCellera, and is expected to enrol up to 2,400 participants who live or work at a facility that has had a recently diagnosed case of Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on nursing home residents," Eli Lilly's chief scientific officer, Daniel Skovronsky, said in a statement.

"We’re working as fast as we can to create medicines that might stop the spread of the virus to these vulnerable individuals."

Tahiti cruise ship hit with virus in South Pacific

Reminiscent to the Diamond Princess'scoronavirus outbreak that saw 14 dead and 712 infected, at least 340 passengers and crew are confined to a cruise ship in Tahiti after a traveller tested positive for the virus.

This came in a statement from French Polynesia's commissariat on Sunday, who emphasised that all those aboard the Paul Gaugin would be confined to their cabin and tested.

The South Pacific nation only reopened its borders to tourists last month, and required all visitors were tested before arriving, and further test themselves four days after entering the territory.

The person travelling with the infected passenger tested negative, and both were removed from the cruise ship.

Vietnam sees new cases in second wave of infections

Vietnam has confirmed 21 more coronavirus cases linked to three hospitals in the central city of Da Nang, according to a statement released by the health ministry.

Vietnam lifted many restrictions after more than three months with no local infections, but now faces 196 cases in a second wave of infection.

The health ministry says 40 percent of new cases show no symptoms.

“The asymptomatic cases are a danger for transmission in the community,” says acting health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said.

French PM Castex urges vigilance

Prime Minister Jean Castex has urged France to remain as vigilant as possible against Covid-19, warning that the virus has shown signs of a resurgence, and that the virus was "not on holiday".

"We must not let our guard down," Castex told reporters in Lille, where masks are now compulsory.

"The virus is not on holiday, and neither are we," he said, while emphasising it was vital that France avoid another nationwide shutdown.

France has the world's seventh-highest coronavirus death toll, at over 30,260 fatalities.

German children back to school under cloud of virus

Thousands of children in northern Germany have become the first to return to school in Europe, after education ministers of Germany's 16 states agreed on schools reopening full-time after the summer break,

The rest of the country was watching anxiously as 150,000 children returned to school in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany's first state to restart full-time classes after summer holidays in spite of infection numbers on the rise again.

With more states to follow, a debate is on the rise as to whether full-time school is realistic as infection numbers rise top 500 a day again.

Officials warn that children cannot afford to miss more school, however.

In spite of health and safety measures, not all went entirely to plan on Monday morning, as students excited to see their friends again after so long couldn't resist a few hugs in the playground.