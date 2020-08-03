Teachers and support staff at more than 35 school districts across the United States have protested re-opening of schools while Covid-19 continues to ravage many parts of the country.

During Monday's protests, they demanded in-person classes not be held until scientific data supports it, safety protocols such as lower class sizes and virus testing are established, and schools are staffed with adequate numbers of counsellors and nurses, according to a website set up for the demonstrations.

Financial help

On Twitter, the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association showed protesters making fake gravestones that said "Here lies a third grade student from Green Bay who caught covid at school" and "RIP Grandma caught covid helping grand kids with homework."

Teachers are also demanding financial help for parents in need, including rent and mortgage assistance, a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and cash assistance.

The issue is a complex one however. With daycares out of commission, households with working adults are forced to dedicate at least one parent to children who would normally be at school otherwise. This in turn has deeper ramifications for the economy as a whole.

Economic relief bill

Many of these issues are at the centre of a political tussle in Washington, where Congressional Democrats and Trump administration officials will resume talks on Monday aimed at hammering out a coronavirus economic relief bill after missing a deadline to extend benefits to tens of millions of jobless Americans.

The coronavirus, which first appeared in China late last year, has infected 4.6 million people in the United States and killed more than 155,000 Americans since February, according to a Reuters tally. Deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month.

