More than 700 figures from Britain's music world, including pop-star Rita Ora, One Direction singer Niall Horan and producer Nile Rodgers, have united to "wipe out racism" declaring "silence is not an option" in response to discrimination and abuse.

The pledge made in a letter published on Sunday comes four decades after British musicians banded together for Rock Against Racism, a cultural movement that emerged in 1976 in response to rising xenophobia.

The letter in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper comes amid a growing global movement to tackle racism following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in the United States.

"All forms of racism have the same roots, ignorance, lack of education and scapegoating," the musicians and other industry figures wrote in the letter.

"We, the British music industry, are proudly uniting to amplify our voices, to take responsibility, to speak out and stand together in solidarity. Silence is not an option."

Alliance against discrimination

The letter comes after British grime artist Wiley was banned from social media following a string of anti-semitic posts. Wiley apologised on Wednesday and said he was not racist.

Other signatories included girl group Little Mix, singer-songwriters Lewis Capaldi, Olly Murs and Jess Glynne, rock band the 1975, Blur bassist Alex James and musician Goldie.