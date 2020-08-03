WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former king Juan Carlos leaves Spain amid financial scandal
Juan Carlos's decision to go into exile comes after Spain's Supreme Court opened an investigation into his alleged role in a scandal over a multi-billion-dollar contract with Saudi Arabia.
Former king Juan Carlos leaves Spain amid financial scandal
Former Spanish King Juan Carlos attends a bullfighting at the bullring in Aranjuez, Spain on June 2, 2019 / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
August 3, 2020

Former king Juan Carlos, who is facing investigation at home and abroad for corruption, has decided to leave Spain. 

“I am informing you of my considered decision to move, during this period, out of Spain,” he said on Monday in a letter to his son, King Felipe VI.

He said he wanted to ensure he doesn’t make his son’s role difficult, adding that “my legacy, and my own dignity, demand that it should be so.” 

'Disturbing'

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recently said he found the developments about Juan Carlos – including investigations in Spain and Switzerland – “disturbing.”

In June, the Spanish Supreme Court opened an investigation into Juan Carlos’ involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia.

In March, the Swiss daily Tribune de Geneve alleged that in 2008 he had received 100 million dollars from Saudi king Abdallah via an offshore account.

Through his lawyer, Juan Carlos, 82, has declined to comment on the allegations.

READ MORE:The Saudis, King Juan Carlos I and a shady railroad deal

RECOMMENDED

Popular figure

Juan Carlos ascended the throne in 1975 on the death of the fascist dictator Francisco Franco and ruled for 38 years before abdicating in favour of his son Felipe VI in June 2014.

He was a popular figure for decades, playing a key role in the democratic transition from the Franco dictatorship which ruled Spain from 1939-1975.

But marred by scandals in the later years of his reign, Juan Carlos in 2014 abdicated in favour of his son Felipe VI, losing the immunity from prosecution Spain’s Constitution grants to the head of state.

After media reports claimed Felipe was a beneficiary of an offshore account holding an alleged $76 million from Saudi Arabia to Juan Carlos, Felipe renounced any future personal inheritance he might receive from the former king.

Felipe also stripped his father of his annual stipend of $228,000.

The royal house has denied that Felipe had any knowledge of his father’s alleged financial irregularities.

The royal website said in a statement that Felipe respected his father’s decision.

READ MORE:Spanish separatist lawmakers blast 'anachronistic' monarchy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem