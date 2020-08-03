Former king Juan Carlos, who is facing investigation at home and abroad for corruption, has decided to leave Spain.

“I am informing you of my considered decision to move, during this period, out of Spain,” he said on Monday in a letter to his son, King Felipe VI.

He said he wanted to ensure he doesn’t make his son’s role difficult, adding that “my legacy, and my own dignity, demand that it should be so.”

'Disturbing'

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recently said he found the developments about Juan Carlos – including investigations in Spain and Switzerland – “disturbing.”

In June, the Spanish Supreme Court opened an investigation into Juan Carlos’ involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia.

In March, the Swiss daily Tribune de Geneve alleged that in 2008 he had received 100 million dollars from Saudi king Abdallah via an offshore account.

Through his lawyer, Juan Carlos, 82, has declined to comment on the allegations.

