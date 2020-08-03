A curfew has been imposed across Indian-administered Kashmir just two days before the first anniversary of New Delhi's abolition of the restive region's semi-autonomy.

"These restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4th and 5th August," stated the government order issued late on Monday for the main city of Srinagar.

"Full curfew will be enforced in all Kashmir districts," a senior police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP.

A "full curfew" means people can only move around with an official pass, usually reserved for essential services like police and medical professionals.

The Himalayan region is already subject to restrictions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus amid a jump in infections, with most economic activities limited and public movement curtailed.

READ MORE:‘World prays for coronavirus vaccine, Kashmir demands high-speed internet’

The order said the separate virus lockdown would be extended until August 8.

Police vehicles fitted with megaphones patrolled Srinagar after dark, with officers ordering residents to remain indoors for the next two days.

Increased security

Authorities have been tightening restrictions across the India-administered Kashmir valley since the weekend of August 1.

Early Monday morning, new razor-wire and steel barricades were used to block the city's main roads.