Israeli fighter jets and attack helicopters have struck military targets in southern Syria belonging to the Syrian regime, hours after thwarting an infiltration attempt from Syria by suspected militants trying to plant explosives.

In a rare statement acknowledging strikes in neighbouring Syria, Israel's army said late on Monday that "the targets struck include observation posts and intelligence collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery facilities and command and control systems in SAF (Syrian Armed Forces) bases."

Syria acknowledged the strikes, saying that Israeli helicopters fired missiles at Syrian regime outposts and reported unspecified “material damage”. The Syrian army activated its air defences late on Monday against "hostile targets" near the capital Damascus, the official news agency SANA reported.

The incident comes amid heightened tension on Israel’s northern frontier following a recent Israeli airstrike that killed a Hezbollah fighter in Syria and anticipation that the militant Lebanese group would retaliate.

'Irregular activity'

Earlier on Monday, Lieutenant colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said Israeli troops spotted “irregular” activity in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli troops opened fire on the suspected militants, some of whom were armed, after observing them placing the explosives on the ground, Conricus said.

"Our estimate is that all four were killed," Conricus said in English, adding that there were no Israeli casualties.

A grainy video released by the army shows four figures walking away from barbed wire marking the frontier. The four then disappear in a large explosion that engulfs the area.

The Israeli military has not said if the four are suspected of ties to Iran or Hezbollah, two Syrian allies. However, Conricus said Israel held the Syrian regime responsible for the incident.