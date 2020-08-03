The mammoth task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling the Notre Dame Cathedral's organ has started after last year's devastating fire.

Pipe by precious pipe, the organ that once thundered through cathedral is being taken apart and its complete restoration is expected to take nearly four years.

It will take six months just to tune the organ, and its music isn't expected to resound again through the medieval Paris monument until 2024, according to the state agency overseeing Notre Dame’s restoration.

READ MORE:Here are four things you should know about Notre Dame

'Absolute miracle'

Amazingly, the 8,000-pipe organ survived the April 2019 fire that consumed the cathedral’s roof and toppled its spire.

But the blaze coated the instrument in toxic lead dust that must now be painstakingly removed.

“It is an absolute miracle that it has survived. An organ like this is enormous and looks indestructible, but it is actually very fragile,” Olivier Latry, one of Notre-Dame’s official organ players, told Europe 1 radio.

And while the organ didn’t burn, it did suffer damage from a record heatwave last summer and has been affected by other temperature variations it has been exposed to since the 12th-century cathedral lost its roof, the agency said.