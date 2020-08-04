In a far-flung Himalayan valley on June 15, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a deadly standoff over disputed territory that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian personnel and an undisclosed number of Chinese casualties.

On June 29, citing data security concerns, India then banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including the popular video platform TikTok.

Not too long before the Galwan clash, anti-Chinese sentiment had been festering as apps like ‘Delete China Apps’ were immensely popular as part of a boycott against Chinese goods.

After US President Donald Trump’s announcement to ban TikTok on July 31, Washington appears next in line to move against Chinese apps.

In what was perhaps a case of rhetorical bluster to sound tough on China has now given way to commercial advantage: Microsoft is in talks with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to acquire the app’s US operations. ByteDance may have no choice but to sell or relocate.

The actions being pursued against Chinese tech by the Indian and US governments reflect how the digital domain is rife with strategic implications for nation-states.

For geopolitical futurist Abishur Prakash, the singling out of TikTok in a game of geopolitical hot potato underlies a fundamental shift.

“It’s about the emergence of new alternative ecosystems, platforms and services that are not American,” Prakash told TRT World.

“For the US, this threatens its footprint and power. For China, this is the ultimate way to build global power and create a Chinese world order.”

Meanwhile Huawei, which has leveraged state support to become the world’s largest telecom equipment manufacturer, has also been in the crosshairs of multiple governments.

“The world is witnessing the first real fight over technology. Many nations have played their card: banning. Now, the ball is in China’s court. What will Beijing do? Play hardball or pursue diplomacy?

“More than likely, it’s going to be the former.”

Uneasy geopolitical dance

Considered the world’s most valuable startup at $140 billion, ByteDance and its most recognised product exemplify the can-do spirit of a generation of Chinese tech companies that aspire to follow home-grown giants Alibaba and Tencent.

ByteDance operates a China-only version of the app called Douyin and its overseas version TikTok is headed by ex-Disney CEO, Kevin Mayer. With 800 million users overall, it is the world’s seventh largest social media platform.

While TikTok is the first Chinese-produced internet service to achieve global success, there are many more waiting in the wings.

However, with concerns over consumer data mounting and rising political tensions as Beijing flexes on the world stage, Chinese apps like TikTok have become ensnared in two simultaneous trends: global suspicion of Big Tech on the one hand and of Chinese government influence on the other.

Before the ban, India was TikTok’s largest market with over 80 million monthly active users (MAUs); a US embargo would mean losing a further 30 million MAUs. ByteDance forecasts a loss of more than $6 billion resulting from the Indian ban.

The app has found itself in hot water in many other countries as well: Australia and Turkey have opened investigations; Japanese lawmakers have proposed restrictions; South Korea has slapped fines; and Pakistan has issued a “final warning” over “vulgar content”.

The effort to dismantle TikTok’s global ambitions can be construed as part of a larger strategy to hinder the overseas growth of China’s internet firms.

Prakash believes the TikTok saga is just the beginning.

“There’s an entire cohort of Chinese technology firms that are watching how TikTok and others are being treated and the challenges they are facing,” he said.

He offered the example of Didi, China’s version of Uber, which has global plans.

“Now imagine if young people in Istanbul are taking Didi vehicles and being incentivised to pay in Digital Yuan. All of a sudden, Chinese startups are not just driving de-dollarisation, they are also challenging the dominance of domestic currencies.”

Rising techno-nationalism

The internet is already a splintered place – and the movement toward banning apps only threatens to intensify it further in that direction.