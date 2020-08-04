As Hindus prepare to celebrate the groundbreaking of a long-awaited temple at a disputed ground in northern India, Muslims have said they have no firm plans yet to build a new mosque at an alternative site they were granted to replace the one torn down by Hindu hard-liners decades ago.

Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya, coinciding with first anniversary of India withdrawing Kashmir's special status follows a ruling by India’s Supreme Court last November favouring the building of a Hindu temple on the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh state.

A high police presence has been ordered to prevent echoes of the bloody Ayodhya riots.

Razing of Babri Mosque

A Hindu mob razed the Babri mosque in Ayodhya in 1992, triggering communal violence that killed about 2,000 people across the country.

Hindus believe their god Lord Ram was born at the site and claim that the Muslim Emperor Babar built a mosque on top of a temple there, where there is some evidence that a Hindu temple had once stood.

Hindu hard-liners who had begun preparing for the new temple in the 1990s, and prefabricated blocks of huge, ornately carved stones displaying Hindu mythology are ready for when the construction work starts. The construction is expected to take three-and-a-half years.

READ MORE: Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law

India police patrol ahead of temple construction

Police have been ordered onto the streets of Ayodhya where Hindu groups will next week begin building the temple.

Authorities have ordered police to patrol the streets and for barricades to be set up to prevent big crowds gathering next week.

Only limited entry into the city will be allowed to Hindu devotees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, a priest and 15 police officers in the area tested positive for the virus.

While India has ended its most coronavirus restrictions, it has maintained a ban on religious gatherings.

Yellow houses, silver bricks

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay five silver bricks as the temple foundation amid the chanting of Hindu religious hymns.

Houses and other buildings close to the temple site in the city of Ayodhya are being painted yellow to recreate the look when Lord Ram ruled there for thousands of years, according to the Hindu epic Ramayana.

More than 100,000 oil lamps will light up the city in celebration, chief priest Satyendra Das said.

READ MORE: Four arrested in India for lynching Muslim teen

Decision disappoints Muslims