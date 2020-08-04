On August 5, 2019, India's Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped disputed Kashmir’s semi-autonomous powers and downgraded it to a federally governed territory.

In addition to cleaving Jammu & Kashmir into two federally controlled territories and splitting off the thinly populated, Buddhist-dominated region of Ladakh, for the first time, people from outside Kashmir were granted rights to buy land.

Prior to the Modi administration scrapping the key Article 370, outsiders were not allowed to buy land or property in India-administered Kashmir.

Since last year, India has brought in a slew of changes through new laws.

They are often drafted by bureaucrats without any democratic bearings and much to the resentment and anger of the region’s people, many of whom want independence from India or unification with Pakistan.

As locals experience yet another curfew ahead of August 5, imposed by Indian authorities fearful of looming protests in the Muslim-majority region of seven million people, here's a look at how things are swiftly changing on the ground:

READ MORE: After Article 370: Kashmir’s mental health time bomb

READ MORE:Kashmir under curfew ahead of Indian clampdown anniversary

Changing Kashmir's residency rights

As part of scrapping Article 370, India also annulled the long-held hereditary special rights Kashmiris had over the disputed region’s land ownership and jobs.

Residency rights were introduced in 1927 by Kashmir’s Hindu king, Hari Singh, to stop the influx of outsiders in the former princely state.

Historians say the maharaja brought land ownership rights on the insistence of powerful Kashmiri Hindus. They continued under Indian rule after 1947 as part of Kashmir’s special status.

Under a new law, authorities have begun issuing “domicile certificates” to Indians and non-residents, entitling them to residency rights and government jobs.

Kashmiris view the move as the beginning of settler colonialism aimed at engineering a demographic change in India's only Muslim-majority region by relocating more Hindus to the region.

Amid growing fears, experts are likening the new arrangement to the West Bank or Tibet, with settlers, armed or civilian, living in guarded compounds among disenfranchised locals.

They say the changes will reduce the region to a colony.

“Given the history of Indian state intervention in Kashmir, there are efforts to destroy the local, distinctive cultural identity of Kashmiris and forcibly assimilate Kashmiri Muslims into a Hindu, Indian polity,” said Saiba Varma, an assistant professor of cultural and medical anthropology at the University of California, San Diego.

READ MORE:India arrests top Kashmiri leaders under controversial law

READ MORE:UN expresses concern over situation in Kashmir

India's fast-tracked residency certificates

The new law, introduced in May amid the coronavirus lockdown, makes it possible for any Indian national who has lived in the region for at least 15 years or has studied for seven years and taken certain exams to become a permanent resident in Jammu-Kashmir.

Some 290,000 Indians from elsewhere have already been granted domicile certificates with the help of an online portal. In addition, at least 450,000 Kashmiris have lost their jobs.

The Indian government is ensuring the process is fast-tracked and has introduced a fine of $670 (50,000 Indian rupees) to be deducted from the salary of any official in the territory who delays the process.

READ MORE:India's settler colonial project in Kashmir should force the world to act

Those receiving domicile certificates include Hindu refugees from Pakistan following the 1947 bloody partition of the subcontinent, Gurkha soldiers from Nepal who had served in the Indian army, outside bureaucrats working in the region and some marginalized Hindu communities.

Even the native Kashmiris must apply for residency, otherwise, they risk losing government jobs and welfare benefits.