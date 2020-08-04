In pictures: What Kashmir is like a year after having its autonomy stripped
India's annexation of the former semi-autonomous state of Kashmir.
Paramilitary soldiers patrol along a street during a curfew in Srinagar on August 4, 2020. / AFP
August 4, 2020

It has been one year since autonomy was taken away from Indian-administered Kashmir. The disputed region had been divided by Indian and Pakistani rule since 1947. 

In 2019, India decided that Kashmir would no longer be semi-autonomous, and ruled that the state of Jammu & Kashmir would be separated into two federally-run territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, as of October 31, 2019. 

India has also taken the step to allow non-Kashmiris to own land and houses in the territory, while also reinstating military rule, as well as inflicting a complete communications ban on its people.

Further to this, a curfew came down on Kashmir on August 3, put in place largely out of fear separatists would launch violent protests around the first anniversary of New Delhi’s annexation of the state.

