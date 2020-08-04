On August 5 last year, the Indian parliament abrogated Article 370, which allowed the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir to have a separate constitution, flag and legislature that could ultimately make laws independent of India's federal oversight.

The key reasons cited in parliament for the move were that Kashmiri laws were discriminatory, strengthened secession and were a hurdle in the economic development of the region.

One year on, the outcome begs to tell a different tale. New Delhi has amended 109 laws and scrapped 29 more in the region that has been a nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan since 1947. No such legal changes were made in Ladakh, despite the disputed region, which lies between India and China, proving yet another Kashmir-like conundrum.

Article 370 was not a favour granted by the Indian state to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead, it formed the basis of administrative relations between the two, and this reality was not lost on the Hindu supremacist government. It is the reason behind a rhetoric smacking of triumphalism, despite brazenness being the Hindu right-wing’s defining characteristic.

Cumulatively, the key changes appear geared towards converting Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu-majority state. On paper, it could already be one after New Delhi introduced a liberal citizenship law that made hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals eligible for government employment, as well as able to purchase properties in the contested region.

Changes are being made at a frenetic pace. Before you process one and its ramifications, two others are announced. It brings to mind the unfolding of a blueprint that had been in the making for a long time.

In practice, the demographic transformation has to happen in two distinct provinces of the region, the Kashmir Valley, and its neighbouring province Jammu.

According to the 2011 Census, Kashmir Valley’s population was about 7 million and Jammu’s about 5.4 million (total Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir 68.31 percent and Hindus 28.45). As a whole, the Jammu region is Hindu majority (62.5 percent Hindu and Muslims 33.5 percent) but only four of its 10 districts have Hindu majority. The rest are Muslim majority and, taken together, they also boast the largest area.

The Muslim districts are contiguous with Kashmir Valley and have been demanding an autonomous status, free from administrative hegemony of the Jammu district, which acts as the state’s capital for the six winter months.

Four million more Hindus in Jammu could not only render Muslim districts as Hindu majority, but also downgrade Muslims to a mere minority in the entire region. About half a million Hindus, who had been living in Jammu for decades but had no voting or citizenship rights, were granted citizenship. They have already tilted the demographic balance in Jammu.

However, even after achieving a completely Hindu Jammu and Hindu-majority Jammu and Kashmir, the 97 per cent Muslim Kashmir Valley would stay a sore point for the Hindu supremacists because it remains the epicentre of the anti-India revolt.

More than Jammu, Kashmir Valley is the actual target of the demographic flooding. The Hindu right sees a 30 percent Muslim population anywhere as a threat.

The ulster plantation of Kashmir

Reducing Kashmir Valley into a minority, however, would require settling 8 million Hindus there. For now, however, even 3 million could suffice to tighten the internal siege against Muslims. The demographic flooding, the actual settlement of outsiders, in our estimations, will therefore happen simultaneously in Kashmir Valley and Jammu.

Palestinian territories annexed by Israel are being cited as a model for the demographic invasion. Given the Hindu right’s trajectory of the past seven years, a story had started doing the rounds: a very important official in India’s security establishment, when serving as a junior level intelligence officer in Kashmir, is believed to have suggested expulsion of Muslims from medieval Spain as the way to go in Kashmir.

However, in light of what has unfolded so far, the incumbent government in New Delhi will no doubt try a combination of many models, old and new, with improvisations.

For Kashmir Valley, something along the lines of the ‘Ulster Plantation’ appears to be in the offing. At the beginning of the seventeenth century, the British decided to settle the English and Scottish nationals in parts of Northern Ireland to “civilise” the Irish.

The plantations, mainly made up of Protestants, were meant to create a population loyal to the British in the annexed territories. The plantations were incentivised: they were asked to settle near churches and garrisons. Trading syndicates in London were coerced into investing in the plantations.

Land was given free of charge to settlers who were required to be English speaking. Plantations were planned throughout conquered Ireland but succeeded only in some counties of Ulster, a province of Ireland.

Aided by some Irish, these plots of land were expected to achieve their goal in three years. Many settlers, however, were massacred by the Irish who mounted anti-plantation revolts. Soldiers sent from Britain crushed the revolt and committed atrocities in Ireland in the process.