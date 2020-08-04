Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Proportion of youth with Covid-19 triples – WHO

Young people who are hitting nightclubs and beaches are leading a rise in fresh virus cases across the world.

An analysis by the WHO of 6 million infections between February 24 and July 12 found that the share of people aged 15-24 years rose to 15 percen from 4.5 percent.

Apart from the US which leads a global tally with 4.8 million total cases, European countries including Spain, Germany and France, and Asian countries such as Japan, have said that many of the newly infected are young people.

Turkey reports 994 more recoveries

Turkey records 994 more recoveries from novel coronavirus, bringing the total national tally to 218,491.

The country's health ministry reported 1,083 new daily cases for the first time in three weeks.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca advised citizens to avoid close contact during the events such as Eid and other holidays to prevent the spread of the virus

Lukashenko has recovered from virus

The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, says he has recovered from the virus and advises people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The Belarus leader, who dismissed concerns about the virus as "psychosis", had announced last week he had been infected with the virus but was asymptomatic.

According to officials, the country had recorded 68,166 confirmed cases and 571 deaths by Monday.

Greece reports 121 new cases, highest in weeks

Greece's top scientific adviser warns against complacency over risks lurking from the virus after the country reported its highest single-day increase in infections in weeks.

Authorities reported 121 new coronavirus cases after a steady rise over the past 10 days.

Tuesday's tally was the highest since April 22, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,855 since the start of the outbreak in late February.

There have been 209 deaths recorded in total.

Trump adviser back to work after diagnosed with virus

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, has returned to work at the White House following his recovery from a mild case.

O'Brien "has already met with the President, who warmly welcomed him back to the West Wing, "National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said in a statement.

"He has been cleared by doctors after two negative tests for the virus, and has been asymptomatic for over a week," Ullyot added.

WHO asks Russia to follow vaccine guidelines

WHO has urged Russia to follow the established guidelines for producing safe and effective vaccines after Moscow announced plans to start swiftly producing Covid -19 jabs.

Russia said on Monday it aims to launch mass production of a coronavirus vaccine in September and turn out "several million" doses per month by next year.

Scientists in the West have raised concerns about the speed of development of Russian vaccines, suggesting that researchers might be cutting corners after coming under pressure from the authorities to deliver.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters that the organisation had not been officially notified of any Russian vaccine on the verge of being deployed.

Pandemic may shrink global imbalances further - IMF

The International Monetary Fund has said that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major investment outflows.

The IMF's annual report on currencies, the External Sector Report, showed that continued weakness in trade, coupled with massive fiscal expansion, was projected in many countries to shrink both current account deficits and surpluses.

The Fund said net current account balances fell by 0.2 percentage point to 2.9 percent of global GDP, and could narrow by 0.3 percent of global GDP in 2020, though the outlook is highly uncertain.

French homecare workers to get $188M bonus package

France's 320,000 homecare workers would each be granted a Covid-19 bonus of $587 (€500), a package worth $188.08 million ( €160 million).

"These men and women were the forgotten ones of the Covid bonus", French President Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference in the southern city of Toulon.

The announcement comes two months after the government issued decrees enacting exceptional bonuses of $1,175 (€1,000) to $1760 (€1,500) for hospital staff and nursing home workers.

Denmark should not reopen further – epidemiologist

Denmark should not allow nightclubs and music venues to reopen given a recent increase in the virus infections and should pause a planned fourth phase of relaxing its lockdown measures, says its state epidemiologist.

“It is not something that I can recommend from a healthcare perspective that you go ahead with,” Kare Molbak, a director at the State Serum Institute, told the Danish technology journal Ingenioeren.

Denmark, which has had 616 virus-related deaths, was the first country in Europe to relax its lockdown in April after seeing infection rates steadily decline, but the number of infections has risen in the past couple of weeks.

Dutch cases doubled over past week

New confirmed cases have nearly doubled in the Netherlands over the past week to 2,588.

The new cases registered in the week through August 4 were up 95 percent from 1,329 in the week through July 28, the National Institute for health said in its weekly report.

The country had eased lockdown measures in July.

Indonesia sets target of 250M vaccine doses a year

Indonesia will have a capacity to produce 250 million doses a year of a virus vaccine by the end of 2020 pending trials on humans, a minister said.

Indonesia has confirmed 115,056 virus cases and 5,388 deaths since its first infections in March. It has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases on most days since the start of June.

State-run pharmaceutical firm Bio Farma will begin phase three of clinical trials in humans this week using a vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac.

If those are successful, Bio Farma has said would produce the vaccine itself.

Paris to make wearing face masks mandatory in some places

Paris wants to make the wearing of face masks mandatory in certain outdoor areas in order to prevent a new spike of coronavirus infection.

French daily Le Monde reported that mayor Anne Hidalgo would put in a formal request with the Paris prefecture about ordering the use of face coverings in specific areas, after the government on Friday gave local authorities the power to order the wearing of masks in outdoor public spaces.

The outdoor areas targeted would be shopping streets, the banks of the river Seine, parks and gardens, open food markets and all areas where tourists or Parisians have to stand in line.

UN warns of 'generational catastrophe' over school closures

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education in history, with schools closed in more than 160 countries in mid-July, affecting more than 1 billion students.

In addition, the UN chief said that at least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education “in their critical pre-school year”.

As a result, he warned that the world faces “a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress and exacerbate entrenched inequalities”.

Philippines reports 6,352 cases

The Philippines' health ministry reported 6,352 new virus infections, marking the biggest daily jump in cases in Southeast Asia and after posting a record rise in five of the past six days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 112,593, while deaths rose by 11 to 2,115.

Russia reports more than 5,100 new cases

Russia reported 5,159 new cases of the virus, pushing its national tally to 861,423, the fourth largest in the world.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 144 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 14,351.

Poland reports record daily increase cases