Caribbean nations have been scrambling to adapt storm shelters to prevent the spread of coronavirus and stock up on supplies, with thousands of people already evacuating their homes as the hurricane season gets underway.

A busier than normal Atlantic Ocean hurricane season has been predicted for 2020, and the coronavirus could "spread easily in crowded emergency shelters" where social distancing would be difficult, UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency said on Monday.

"In the coming days and weeks, children and families will be at risk of being hit simultaneously by two disasters, Covid-19 and hurricanes," said Bernt Aasen, UNICEF's regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"This is the perfect storm we fear for the Caribbean and Central America," he said in a statement.

With more than 4.5 million Covid-19 cases and about 190,000 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean have become a global hot spot for infections.

READ MORE:US firm says antibody cocktail treats virus in animals - latest updates

Four major hurricanes

About 5,000 people in the Dominican Republic were evacuated from their homes over the weekend as Tropical Storm Isaias churned through the Caribbean and up the Atlantic coast.

In late May, thousands of people in Central America were forced from their homes due to Tropical Storm Amanda, which killed at least 33 people in the region.

"Social distancing will mean some evacuation shelters cannot be used or cannot take as many people as usual," Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, an association of 54 countries, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"And curfews and restrictions on movements could mean more difficulties in the logistics of getting emergency assistance and supplies to affected communities," she said.

Four of the 16 predicted storms this year could become major hurricanes, partly due to warming surface water temperatures linked to climate change, according to forecasters at Colorado State University. The annual hurricane season runs through November.

The Caribbean has already experienced more frequent and severe storms and hurricanes tied to global warming in recent years.