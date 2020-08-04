WORLD
Suspected US teen pleads not guilty to masterminding Twitter hack
The 17-year-old Tampa, Florida resident was arrested last week along with two others, aged 19 and 22, for hijacking dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts last month.
In this file illustration photo taken on May 27, 2020 a Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia. / AFP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 4, 2020

The suspected teenage mastermind of a huge Twitter hack has pled not guilty to allegations he hijacked celebrity accounts to swindle people out of more than $100,000 in a cryptocurrency scheme.

The 17-year-old Tampa, Florida resident pled not guilty before a state court on Tuesday, during a short hearing conducted via videoconference,Tampa Bay Times newspaper reported.

He was arrested on Friday along with two others, aged 19 and 22, one of whom lives in Britain, and was charged with cyber fraud.

Investigators viewed the 17-year-old as the mastermind behind the mid-July cyberattack that rocked Twitter.

Hackers who accessed dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts gained access to the system with an attack that tricked a handful of employees into giving up their credentials, according to a company update.

READ MORE:Hackers 'manipulated' employees to access accounts: Twitter 

The hackers "targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack," according to a Twitter Support statement.

High profile users hacked 

The massive hack of users from Elon Musk to Joe Biden affected at least 130 accounts, with tweets posted by the usurpers duping people into sending $100,000 in Bitcoin, supposedly in exchange for double the amount sent.

The official accounts of Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Barack Obama and others were also affected.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of the platform increasingly used for conversations on politics and public affairs, particularly as the US presidential election in November approaches.

READ MORE: Biggest heist on Twitter? Major hack sparks concerns over platform security 

SOURCE:AFP
