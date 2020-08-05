Lebanon's president has promised a transparent investigation into a catastrophic blast in the capital Beirut as initial findings point to inaction and neglect around the storage of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material.

President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that an investigation into the explosion, which has killed at least 135 people and wounded over 5,000, would reveal the circumstances of what happened as soon as possible. He vowed the results would be revealed transparently.

Aoun on Wednesday toured the site where the blast ripped through Beirut's port and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The explosion, apparently caused by ignited ammonium nitrate, was the most powerful ever to hit Beirut, leaving the port district a wreck of mangled masonry and disabling the main entry port for imports to feed a nation of more than 6 million people.

Thousands homeless

More than 300,000 people have been left homeless with the damage of the blast estimated to cost over $3 billion.

Smoke still rose from the port, where a towering building of silos was half destroyed, spilling out grain. Hangars around it were completely toppled.

The blast knocked out a crater some 200 metres across that filled with seawater, it was as if the sea had taken a bite out of the port, swallowing buildings with it.

Much of downtown was littered with damaged vehicles and debris that had rained down from the shattered facades of buildings.

Collective losses may reach $15 billion

Beirut's governor told Al Hadath TV that collective losses after may reach $10 billion to $15 billion, with the governor explaining the number includes both direct and indirect losses related to business.

The governor also told Al Hadath TV that amounts of available wheat are currently limited and he thinks a crisis might take place without international interference.

Two-week state of emergency

The Lebanese government has declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut, effectively giving the military full powers during this time after the blast.

The government announced the measure during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

It said it was putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

Initial findings point to negligence

Initial investigations indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion, an official source familiar with the findings said.

The prime minister and presidency have said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures.

"It is negligence," the official source told Reuters, adding that the issue on storing the material safely had come before several committees and judges and "nothing was done" to order the material be removed or disposed of,

The source said a fire had started at port warehouse 9 on Tuesday and spread to warehouse 12, where the ammonium nitrate was stored.

Another source close to a port employee said a team that inspected the material six months ago warned it could "blow up all of Beirut" if not removed.

Beirut port's general manager said that the facility had warehoused highly-explosive material six years ago based on a court order, local broadcaster OTV reported.

The broadcaster quoted Hassan Koraytem as telling it that the customs department and state security had asked authorities for the material to be exported or removed, but that "nothing happened".

Two documents seen by Reuters showed Lebanese Customs had asked the judiciary in 2016 and 2017 to request that the "concerned maritime agency" re-export or approve the sale of the ammonium nitrate, which had been removed from cargo vessel Rhosus and deposited in warehouse 12, to ensure port safety.

One document cited similar requests in 2014 and 2015.

Rescuers search for survivors

Rescuers were searching for survivors in Beirut after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neighbourhoods.

The blast was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 240 kilometres to the northwest.

The scale of the destruction was such that the Lebanese capital resembled the scene of an earthquake, with thousands of people left homeless and thousands more cramming into overwhelmed hospitals for treatment.

"It's like a war zone. I'm speechless," Beirut's mayor, Jamal Itani.

"This is a catastrophe for Beirut and Lebanon."

People missing

"There are many people missing. People are asking the emergency department about their loved ones and it is difficult to search at night because there is no electricity," Health Minister Hamad Hasan said.

Footage of the explosion shared by residents on social media showed a column of smoke rising from the port, followed by an enormous blast, sending a white cloud and a fireball into the sky. Those filming the incident from high buildings 2 kilometres from the port were thrown backwards by the shock.

Bleeding people were seen running and shouting for help in clouds of smoke and dust in streets littered with damaged buildings, flying debris, and wrecked cars and furniture.

Igniting ammonium nitrate

Witnesses reported seeing an orange cloud-like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

Ammonium nitrate is a common ingredient in fertiliser but can also be highly explosive

Officials did not say what caused the blaze that set off the blast. A security source and media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.