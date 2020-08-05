Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking centre stage at a foundation-laying ceremony for a temple at a flashpoint holy site, where a now demolished 16th century mosque once stood, with at least one influential Muslim group speaking out.

The site in Ayodhya in northern India has long been a religious tinderbox between Hindu nationalists and Muslims, providing the spark for some of the country's worst sectarian violence.

The Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu radicals with pickaxes and crowbars in December 1992, sparking massive Hindu-Muslim violence that left some 2,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.

A lengthy legal battle ensued, but in November, in a major victory for Modi's BJP party, India's top court awarded the site to Hindus, allowing a temple to be built.

Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigned for more than three decades for the temple, unveiled a plaque at the site in an elaborate ceremony on Wednesday to inaugurate construction.

"The whole country is thrilled, the wait of centuries is ending," Modi said in a speech, after taking off a white mask that he wore as a novel coronavirus precaution.

"See the amazing power of Lord Ram. Buildings were destroyed, there was a lot of effort to eradicate his existence, but Ram remains in our mind even today."

Hindus believe the mosque had been built at the birthplace of Ram, one of their religious figures.

The court also ordered that Muslims be given two hectares of land to build a new mosque at a nearby site.

An influential Muslim group spoke out against the new temple.

"Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority-appeasing judgment can't change its status," the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Twitter.

"No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever."