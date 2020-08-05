On the morning of Wednesday April 19th, 1995, far-right terrorist Timothy McVeigh parked a pick up truck outside the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

The vehicle was packed with nearly 2,300kg of ammonium nitrate fertiliser mixed with fuel oil and attached to blasting caps.

McVeigh left the truck after setting a five-minute fuse to detonate the mixture.

The resulting explosion destroyed the entire front facade of the 117 foot structure, killing 168 people.

It was the worst terrorist attack in US history until the September 11th attacks.

In comparison, Tuesday’s explosion at Beirut’s port reportedly involved 2,700 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate - potentially having yielded more than a thousand times the explosive force of the Oklahoma City bombing.

The Beirut explosion was powerful enough to create a mushroom cloud, usually associated with nuclear explosions, and was seen and heard from the island of Cyprus, around 130 miles away. Arab media outlets, citing the Jordanian Seismological Observatory, said the explosion caused a tremor that registered 4.5 on the Richter scale - the equivalent of a small earthquake.

Residents of Beirut, living miles away from the epicentre of the explosion, told TRT World that the windows on their shops and apartments were blown out. Videos shared on social media showed cars far away being brought to a halt by the shockwave and the shower of debris it carried.

So what is Ammonium Nitrate?

As the name suggests, the compound is rich in nitrogen, which combined with its easy solubility and low production cost makes it ideal for use as a fertiliser.

At between $65 to $100 a metric tonne to produce, the compound is also a cost effective option for farmers, explaining its popularity and its storage and transportation in large quantities.