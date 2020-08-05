Sri Lankans have voted to elect a new Parliament that is expected to give strong support to the powerful and popular Rajapaksa brothers.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected last November after projecting himself as the only leader who could secure the country after the Daesh-inspired bombings of churches and hotels on Easter Sunday that killed 269 people.

His older brother, charismatic former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is seeking a majority of the 225 seats in Parliament to return as prime minister.

At least four members of the family were running in Wednesday's parliamentary election, and strong support for the Rajapaksas' party could add to their political dynasty.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka orders fresh probe into Easter suicide bombings

Largely peaceful

Police spokesman Priyantha Weerasuriya said the voting, which ended at 5 p.m., was largely peaceful and that police officers were escorting the ballot boxes to the counting centers.

Counting starts on Thursday and the final results are expected on Friday.

More than 16 million people were eligible to vote to elect 196 lawmakers, with the rest being named from a national list according to the number of votes received by each party or independe nt group.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya swears in brother Mahinda as new PM

Covid-19 delay