Egypt and Sudan have suspended talks with Ethiopia after it proposed linking a deal on its newly constructed reservoir and giant hydroelectric dam to a broader agreement about the Blue Nile waters that would replace a colonial-era accord with Britain.

The African Union-led talks among the three key Nile basin countries are trying to resolve a years-long dispute over Ethiopia's construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

Sharing Nile waters

Ethiopia says the dam will provide electricity to millions of its nearly 110 million citizens, while Egypt, with its own booming population of about 100 million, sees the project as an existential threat that could deprive it of its share of the Nile waters.

The confluence of the White Nile and the Blue Nile near the Sudanese capital of Khartoum forms the Nile River that flows the length of Egypt.

A colonial-era deal between Ethiopia and Britain effectively prevents upstream countries from taking any action –– such as building dams and filling reservoirs –– that would reduce the share of the Nile’s water, which the deal gave downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan.

The Blue Nile is the source of as much as 85 percent of the Nile River water.

Egypt and Sudan objections

Sudan’s Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas said Ethiopia's proposal on Tuesday threatened the entire negotiations, which had just resumed through online conferencing on Monday.