Ali al-Qushji left an important mark in the field of astronomy in the 15th century. The son of the royal falconer who served the legendary astronomer Ulugh Beg, Qushji took courses in the linguistic sciences, mathematics, and astronomy as well as other sciences taught by Beg and his proteges.

In 1420, he secretly moved to Kirman where he studied astronomy and mathematical sciences. When he returned to Samarkand in 1428, he presented his master Ulugh Beg with a monograph, “Hall ishkal al-mu’addil li-l-masir,” in which he solved the problems related to the planet Mercury. It impressed Beg so much that he began to refer to his disciple as Qushji, which means his ‘virtuous son’.

When Beg, who was also known as ‘the prince of stars’, passed away, Qushji left the Timurid palace and went to Tabriz (a city in modern Iran) where he met with the king of Akkoyunlu State, Long Hasan.

From that moment, Long Hasan admired Qushji’s wisdom and sent him as an ambassador to Mehmed the Conqueror of the Ottoman Empire. He was tasked with settling a dispute between the two emperors.

As he approached Istanbul, Sultan Mehmed sent a group of scholars to welcome Qushji. According to some historical accounts, while crossing the Bosphorus to enter Istanbul, a discussion ensued about the causes of the strait's ebb and flow. When he arrived at the Ottoman Palace, he presented a mathematical piece of work titled “Al‐Muḥammadiyya fi al‐ḥisab” to the Sultan, which was named in Mehmed's honour.

Following Sultan Mehmed’s offer, Ali Qushji decided to stay in Istanbul and became lecturer at the Hagia Sophia Madrassa in 1473, a year that became a turning point for astronomy and mathematics in Istanbul.

During that period, Ali Qushji took care of the Madrasa coursework along with Mullah Husrev. He corrected the wrong value of Istanbul’s geographic longitude from 60 degrees to 59, and detected the latitude as 41 degrees and 14 minutes.

He spent the last three years of his life in Istanbul and first taught in the Sahn-i Thaman Madrassa which was founded by the sultan. Afterwards, he became the head of Hagia Sophia Madrassa. In a short period of time, he educated and influenced a large number of students and scholars who were believed to have then had themselves a huge impact on the future generations of the Ottoman Empire.

A remarkable polymath, he excelled in several disciplines including language and literature, philosophy and theology. His commentaries became more popular than the original texts, and they became the subject of numerous commentaries. Thousands of copies of Qūshjī's works were taught in the madrassas.

Qushji wrote five books on mathematics: one in Persian and four in Arabic. The one in Persian, ‘Risala dar ‘ilm al -hisab’ became a mid-level textbook in Ottoman madrassas. In them, in accordance with the principles he laid down in the Sharḥ al‐Tajrīd, he tried to free mathematics from hermetic–Pythagorean mysticism. As a result, Ottoman mathematics took on a practical character which hindered traditional studies such as the theory of numbers.