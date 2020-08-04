The United Nations' labour agency has hailed a "historic" milestone in the drive to end child labour after a global treaty to protect children from sexual exploitation, forced labour and armed conflict was signed by all member states.

The International Labour Organization (ILO)'s convention against the worst forms of child labour was backed this week by the Pacific island nation of Tonga, making it the first UN labour treaty to be ratified by all 187 of its members.

The convention, which is legally binding on governments, was adopted in 1999 and has been ratified amid rising concerns that economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could reverse two decades of gains in combating child labour.

"Universal ratification ... is an historic first that means that all children now have legal protection against the worst forms of child labour," ILO director-general Guy Ryder said on Tuesday.

"It reflects a global commitment that the worst forms of child labour, such as slavery, sexual exploitation, the use of children in armed conflict or other illicit or hazardous work ... have no place in our society," he said in a statement.

Hampered global progress amid Covid-19

The number of child labourers worldwide has dropped to 152 million from 246 million in 2000, according to the ILO. About 70% of these children work in agriculture and nearly half are in hazardous jobs, it said.