NFL players given deadline to opt out of new season clouded by Covid-19
The National Football League's 2020 campaign kicks off on September 10, with enhanced measures in place to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, but numerous players have already chosen to opt out citing safety concerns.
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Christian DiLauro (74) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA, the United States. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 5, 2020

National Football League (NFL) players have until 2000GMT on Thursday to decide whether they will opt out of the new season.

The NFL’s 2020 campaign kicks off on September 10, with enhanced measures in place to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, but numerous players have already chosen to opt out citing safety concerns.

A handful of provisions will allow for players to opt out after the deadline in extreme circumstances, such as the death or illness of a close family member.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the only active NFL player who is also a medical doctor, was the first to opt out on July 24, citing concern over the viral epidemic. More than 30 players have followed suit.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for Covid-19, the team said on Sunday, while Detroit Lions put five players on their “reserve/Covid-19” list last week.

More than 155,000 people have died nationwide from Covid-19 since the virus was first identified in the United States in January. 

Cases nationally fell for a second week in a row but rose week-over-week in 20 states.

Deaths in the United States rose for a fourth week in a row to more than 8,500 people in the seven days ended August 2, a Reuters analysis found.

SOURCE:Reuters
