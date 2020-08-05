BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US-based Zynga buys another Turkish game-maker
Zynga says it will also acquire an 80 percent stake in Istanbul-based hyper-casual game maker Rollic for $168 million in cash, about two months after its $1.8 billion acquisition of Peak, the maker of games like “Toon Blast” and “Toy Blast”.
US-based Zynga buys another Turkish game-maker
The Zynga logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California April 23, 2014. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 5, 2020

Zynga Inc has raised its full-year bookings forecast after topping quarterly estimates, encouraged by strong engagement from stuck-at-home players and its recent acquisition of Turkish mobile-game maker Peak.

The company’s shares jumped nearly 10 percent in extended trade, after gaining about 64 percent this year through Wednesday’s close.

Zynga said on Wednesday it would also acquire an 80 percent stake in Istanbul-based hyper-casual game maker Rollic for $168 million in cash

READ MORE: US-based Zynga buys Turkish game maker Peak for $1.8B 

“It is a great way to acquire users,” Zynga Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau told Reuters, noting that hyper-casual is the fastest growing category on mobile right now.

Rollic, known for games like “Go Knots 3D” and “Tangle Master 3D”, will also add to Zynga’s ad sales. The mobile game maker said it would acquire the remaining 20 percent of Rollic at valuations based on specific profitability goals over the next three years.

Stuck-at-home players

RECOMMENDED

The “FarmVille”-maker has been strengthening its hold on the fast-growing mobile gaming market through a slew of acquisitions and licensing agreements with media outlets to publish themed games of popular franchises.

Besides games like “Empires & Puzzles” and “Merge Dragons!”, Zynga is also known for its portfolio of social casino games like “Game of Thrones Slots Casino”.

User spending on mobile games surged in the past few months along with broader videogame sales, as people turned to games to keep themselves entertained and connect virtually with friends while under coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Zynga raised its full-year 2020 bookings to $2.2 billion from $1.8 billion, above analysts’ estimate of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It reported bookings of $518.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $503.2 million.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem