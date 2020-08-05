Zynga Inc has raised its full-year bookings forecast after topping quarterly estimates, encouraged by strong engagement from stuck-at-home players and its recent acquisition of Turkish mobile-game maker Peak.

The company’s shares jumped nearly 10 percent in extended trade, after gaining about 64 percent this year through Wednesday’s close.

Zynga said on Wednesday it would also acquire an 80 percent stake in Istanbul-based hyper-casual game maker Rollic for $168 million in cash

READ MORE: US-based Zynga buys Turkish game maker Peak for $1.8B

“It is a great way to acquire users,” Zynga Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau told Reuters, noting that hyper-casual is the fastest growing category on mobile right now.

Rollic, known for games like “Go Knots 3D” and “Tangle Master 3D”, will also add to Zynga’s ad sales. The mobile game maker said it would acquire the remaining 20 percent of Rollic at valuations based on specific profitability goals over the next three years.

Stuck-at-home players