US intelligence operatives are reportedly looking into Saudi Arabia’s nuclear activities after revelations emerged that Riyadh was working with China to expand its programme.

Observers in the US have raised concerns that the opaque nature of the Saudi programme could indicate an eventual goal of building a nuclear weapon.

According to a New York Times report, US intelligence officials share at least some of those worries.

The report said analysts were worried that Saudi Arabia is hiding the real extent of its activities and that the uranium being extracted could later be enriched to weapons-grade level.

That said, officials believe it would take years of development before the Saudis had the capacity to produce a weapon.

Officials at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are also reported to be concerned about Saudi Arabia’s activities, as the country has refused to communicate with the international agency charged with preventing further nuclear proliferation.

Riyadh’s ally and neighbour, the UAE, has also set up the Arab world’s first nuclear power plant, with some analysts questioning why a country that receives so much sunlight would opt for nuclear power over solar.

‘Response to Iran’

In March 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), vowed that Riyadh would respond if Iran developed a nuclear weapon.