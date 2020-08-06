WORLD
4 MIN READ
US intelligence officials ‘concerned’ about Saudi nuclear programme
Officials believe Saudi Arabia is hiding the extent of its nuclear activities, as reports emerged of joint Chinese-Saudi projects to extract uranium.
US intelligence officials ‘concerned’ about Saudi nuclear programme
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listens during his meeting with President Donald Trump during a working breakfast on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
August 6, 2020

US intelligence operatives are reportedly looking into Saudi Arabia’s nuclear activities after revelations emerged that Riyadh was working with China to expand its programme.

Observers in the US have raised concerns that the opaque nature of the Saudi programme could indicate an eventual goal of building a nuclear weapon.

According to a New York Times report, US intelligence officials share at least some of those worries.

The report said analysts were worried that Saudi Arabia is hiding the real extent of its activities and that the uranium being extracted could later be enriched to weapons-grade level.

That said, officials believe it would take years of development before the Saudis had the capacity to produce a weapon.

Officials at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are also reported to be concerned about Saudi Arabia’s activities, as the country has refused to communicate with the international agency charged with preventing further nuclear proliferation.

Riyadh’s ally and neighbour, the UAE, has also set up the Arab world’s first nuclear power plant, with some analysts questioning why a country that receives so much sunlight would opt for nuclear power over solar.

‘Response to Iran’

In March 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), vowed that Riyadh would respond if Iran developed a nuclear weapon.

RECOMMENDED

He told CBS News that: “If Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we would follow suit as soon as possible.”

At that point in time, he was riding a wave of good will among Western officials and leaders, after marketing himself as a reform-minded prince, who was working to end restrictive social conditions in his country.

Opinions have since changed drastically, following the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October 2018.

Western and Turkish intelligence agencies believe that MBS directly ordered the murder of the Washington Post columnist.

That episode, compounded by the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has killed more than 100,000 people, and his continued campaign to jail and kidnap activists even after Khashoggi’s death, has earned the de facto Saudi ruler a reputation for ruthlessness and recklessness.

While MBS has critics on both sides of the aisle, the Trump White House has been a firm backer.

That may change if Democrats make gains in 2020, by capturing the White House and the Houses of Congress. 

House Intelligence Committee chief, Adam Schiff, has been a critic of US arming of Saudi Arabia, and past help in developing its nuclear programme. 

“What is driving this policy of subservience of American national security interests to the interests of Saudi Arabia?” Schiff said in a 2019 statement on US assistance supplied to Riyadh.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem