A former top-ranking Saudi intelligence official living in exile in Canada has alleged in a lawsuit filed in a US court that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a team to kill him in 2018 but the effort was foiled by Canadian authorities.

Saad al Jabri was a long-time aide to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. The crown prince - known as MBS - ousted Nayef as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup that left him the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, a close US ally.

People with knowledge of the situation told Reuters earlier this year that Jabri has access to documents containing sensitive information that MBS fears could be compromising.

In a 107-page lawsuit against MBS and 24 others filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, Jabri said the crown prince “dispatched a hit squad” to Canada in October 2018.

“(A) team of Saudi nationals travelled across the Atlantic Ocean from Saudi Arabia ... with the intention of killing Dr Saad,” said the lawsuit, which seeks punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

No comment from Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. The Saudi embassy in Ottawa was not immediately available for comment.

The “hit squad” was comprised of members of a group close to MBS called the Tiger Squad, and they carried two bags of forensic tools and included someone who knew how to clean up crime scenes, according to the lawsuit.

The men “attempted to enter Canada covertly, travelling on tourist visas” and pretending not to know each other. Suspicious border agents found a photo showing several of the men together, “revealing their lie and thwarting their mission,” it said.

