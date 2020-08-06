The 48th Istanbul Music Festival, organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), with the support of the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be held between September 18 and October 5, 2020.

The festival traditionally takes place in venues around the city in June, but it was postponed this year due to the lockdown that was put in place to protect people against the coronavirus pandemic.

What sets this year apart from events held in previous years, is that the festival will be held online, featuring pre-recorded concerts currently being filmed in historical venues in Istanbul, as well as various cities in Europe. The theme will be “The Enlightened World of Beethoven”.

There is the exception of one physical concert that will take place at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre on Wednesday August 19 with the support of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Kultur AS.

The concert will be held observing coronavirus precautions, with a reduced number of seats available for concertgoers to enjoy Turkey’s leading ensemble, the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra. It will feature pianist Vikingur Olafsson, who was named Artist of the Year at the 2019 Gramophone Classical Music Awards. Patrick Hahn, the youngest General Music Director in Germany – at the age of 24 – will conduct the concert.

The 48th Istanbul Music Festival’s online concerts will be available to audiences in Turkey and around the world with exceptional sound and image quality, for what organisers promise will be accessible ticket prices.

Concerts are currently being filmed by professional crews, organisers say, at historical venues both in Istanbul and in other European cities. Participants include ensembles such as the Wiener Akademie, Bilkent Symphony Orchestra, Kheops Ensemble, Philharmonix, Beethoven Trio Berlin, Borusan Quartet, Semplice Quartet and soloists such as Thomas Hampson, Bulent Evcil, Derya Turkan, Yurdal Tokcan, Gokhan Aybulus, and Ezgi Karakaya.

Concert venues in Istanbul include the Theodosius Cistern, Palace of the Porphyrogenitus, Khedive Palace, Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Centre, Harbiye Saint Esprit Cathedral, Surp Ohan Vosgeperan Armenian Catholic Church and Sureyya Opera House. In Europe, places such as the Perchtoldsdorf Castle (Austria) and Abbaye de Stavelot (Belgium) are being utilised, while filming continues around Belgium, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.