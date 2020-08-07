POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Several NFL players opt-out of season as dozens test positive for Covid-19
Camps opened for all players on July 28, and the season is scheduled to kickoff September 10 with Covid-19 measures.
Several NFL players opt-out of season as dozens test positive for Covid-19
FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, US - February 2, 2020. / Reuters
By Deniz Uyar
August 7, 2020

At least 56 National Football League players have so far tested positive for Covid-19 since training camps opened to rookies on July 21.

Camps opened for all players on July 28, and the season is scheduled to kickoff September 10 with health and safety measures in place designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The deadline for players to opt out of the season was set for 4 pm ET (2000 GMT) on Thursday, with more than 60 reportedly intending to skip the 2020 campaign over Covid-19 concerns.

Eligible players who opt out voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend, while "high-risk" opt outs get $350,000, according to the union, the National Football League Players Association. 

Health issues that qualify a player for being considered high risk for severe Covid-19 include cancer, type 2 diabetes, certain heart conditions and asthma.

RECOMMENDED

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White pushed back against critics on Twitter amid reports he was considering skipping the season, though it was not immediately clear if he had chosen to opt out.

"Crazy that me choosing my family’s well being over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish," tweeted White, a 2019 Pro Bowl selection. "No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life."

Offensive tackle Lucas Niang, a third-round draft choice of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns guard Malcolm Pridgeon, opted out prior to Thursday's deadline, according to Around the NFL.

With pre-season games canceled and attendance limited, or outright banned, in stadiums across the country, Commissioner Roger Goodell told fans in an open letter last week: "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years."

READ MORE:NFL players given deadline to opt out of new season clouded by Covid-19

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem