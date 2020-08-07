At least 56 National Football League players have so far tested positive for Covid-19 since training camps opened to rookies on July 21.

Camps opened for all players on July 28, and the season is scheduled to kickoff September 10 with health and safety measures in place designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The deadline for players to opt out of the season was set for 4 pm ET (2000 GMT) on Thursday, with more than 60 reportedly intending to skip the 2020 campaign over Covid-19 concerns.

Eligible players who opt out voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend, while "high-risk" opt outs get $350,000, according to the union, the National Football League Players Association.

Health issues that qualify a player for being considered high risk for severe Covid-19 include cancer, type 2 diabetes, certain heart conditions and asthma.