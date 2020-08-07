Friday, August 7, 2020

Pfizer signs agreement with Gilead Sciences

Pfizer Inc. has said it signed a multi-year agreement to make Covid-19 treatment remdesivir for developer Gilead Sciences Inc., which is under pressure to increase tight supplies of the antiviral drug.

Gilead is aiming to make enough of the drug by the end of the year to treat more than 2 million Covid-19 patients, and agreed to send nearly all of its remdesivir supply to the United States through September.

But hospital staffers and politicians have complained about difficulties in gaining access to the drug, which is one of only two to have demonstrated an ability to help hospitalised Covid-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

US records more than 160,000 deaths

More than 160,000 people have died from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, nearly a quarter of the global total. The country is now debating whether schools are ready to reopen in coming weeks.

The US recorded 160,003 deaths and 4.91 million cases, the highest caseload in the world, caused in part by lingering problems in making rapid testing widely available and resistance in some quarters to masks and social distancing measures.

Coronavirus deaths are rising in 23 states and cases are rising in 20 states, according to a Reuters analysis of data the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

Turkey sees more than 1,000 new cases

Turkey on confirms 1,185 additional cases of Covid-19, raising the tally to 238,450, according to the country's health minister.

"The rise in the number of cases continues. The number of recoveries from the virus is less than the number of new cases, as it was yesterday," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The country has confirmed 1,028 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 221,574.

The death toll stands at 5,813 after 15 people died over the past 24 hours.

Norway warns against travel abroad

Norwegians should avoid all travel abroad, even to countries with few Covid-19 cases, to prevent a resurgence in the coronavirus, the health minister said .

"There is still little contamination in Norway but we see increased contamination in countries that used to have control over their situations," Bent Hoie said.

While not a member of the European Union, Norway belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone. It had some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe in the early phase of the pandemic before gradually lifting them from June.

In another move, bars and restaurants may no longer serve alcohol after midnight.

Iran sees 156 more deaths

As many as 156 new coronavirus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 18,132, the health ministry said.

A total of 2,450 people tested positive for Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 322,567, according to ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

She said more than 279,000 patients have recovered so far, while 4,136 are still hospitalised in critical condition .

"Over 2.61 million tests have been conducted in Iran to date," Lari added.

Iraq reports 75 more deaths

The Iraqi Health Ministry report 75 additional fatalities from the coronavirus.

As many as 3,461 infections were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 144,064 cases. The country has recorded 5,236 deaths and 103,197 recoveries so far.

Due to the upward trend in virus cases, the country has imposed a curfew from July 30 to August 9.

China, India conduct trials for Covid-19 vaccines

A coronavirus vaccine developed by German firm BioNTech, whose co-founder is Turkish scientist Dr Ugur Sahin, has started trials on humans in Chinaafter Germany and the US.

Meanwhile, India-based Zydus Cadila has launched Phase II clinical trials of locally produced ZyCoV-D vaccine.

The vaccine was found to be safe in the first phase and well-tolerated in healthy participants.

In the second phase, the vaccine is planned to be tried on 1,000 healthy adults.

Russia sees more than 100 deaths in a day

Russia reports 5,241 new coronavirus cases and 119 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Malta bans mass gatherings

Malta bans mass gatherings and makes it mandatory to wear masks in public as new coronavirus cases surged after having been reduced to zero for a week early in July.

Health authorities reported 49 new infections on Friday, the second highest daily number since the first case was detected on March 7. Nine patients have died.

Prime Minister Robert Abela ordered restrictions on public gatherings and measures to limit direct access to people in nursing homes, with visitors required to remain behind Perspex screens.

France warns against dropping guard

French health ministry chief Jerome Salomon warned on Friday against countries letting down their guard, as there had been a clear uptick in coronavirus infections in France and Europe.

"The virus continues to circulate very actively worldwide. There is a very clear upwards trend in France and Europe," Salomon said.

"Even if the numbers are coming down in the Mayenne area, one must keep up the efforts," he said.

France's new Covid-19 infections rose by more than 1,600 over 24 hours for the second day running on Thursday, putting the country at levels not seen since late May, while the number of affected patients in intensive care units has also risen.

Spain sees nearly 2,000 cases in one day

Spain reports 1,895 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of the Basque Country, Catalonia and Aragon.

That compares with a 1,683 rise on Thursday, according to health ministry data.

The biggest rise was seen in the Basque Country where there were 428 cases in the past day, a 26 percent increase compared with Thursday, according to health ministry data.

Spain has seen a total of 314,362 cases of Covid-19 and recorded 28,503 deaths.

UK Covid-19 reproduction rate rises

The reproduction number of the coronavirus among people in the United Kingdom has risen to 0.8-1, Britain's health ministry said.

Last week, the R rate stood at 0.8-0.9, itself up from 0.7-0.9 the previous week.

"We are starting to see early indications that these values may be increasing," the health ministry said.

"This is not yet fully reflected in these estimates because the data used to calculate R and growth rate reflect the situation from a few weeks ago. It is also important to recognise that these are estimates, and there is a high degree of uncertainty with them."

Russia's cases surpass 875,000

Russian authorities reported 5,241 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its national tally to 877,135, the fourth largest in the world.

The official death toll rose to 14,725 after officials said 119 people had died across the country during the past 24 hours.

Germany closes two schools in new virus blow

Hundreds of children were sent home as Germany closed two schools over coronavirus infections in a new blow to hopes for a return to normality after the summer holidays.

Just days after schools in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pommerania became the first to reopen full time after the break, some 800 students were forced to head home from the Goethe Gymnasium in Ludwigslust after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected teacher has not given any lessons since the secondary school reopened on Monday, but all 55 teachers will now have to be tested for the virus.

The school will remain closed until at least Wednesday, said a statement issued by the district.

Russia offers to supply Philippines with vaccine

Russia is willing to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it, its ambassador to Manila said, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge.

Russia is expecting regulatory approval for its first potential Covid-19 vaccine this month, with doses to be administered to frontline health workers first.

But the frenetic race globally to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is raising some concern that speed could compromise safety and that some countries could be putting national prestige before solid science.

New national lockdown ruled out in Poland

Poland reported 809 new Covid-19 cases, the sixth record daily rise in two weeks, but Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.

According to the health ministry's Twitter account, most of the cases were in and around big cities, including the capital, Warsaw, Katowice and Krakow.

It said 259 of the new infections were in the Silesia coal mining region, where the main city is Katowice.

As of Friday 1,279 coal miners were now infected, mostly in state-run coal producer PGG, data cited by state news agency PAP showed.

But Sasin told state television before the latest figures were announced: "There is no way that we would impose a general lockdown again."

Poland has reported 50,324 Covid-19 cases overall and 1,787 deaths.

Rwandans sent to late-night lectures for breaking Covid rules

Rwandans caught breaking curfew or not wearing masks are being sent to stadiums in droves for all-night lectures on the dangers of coronavirus, as the country maintains a tough approach to stem its spread.

Since mid-July, official figures show that about 70,000 people accused of ignoring the 9:00 pm curfew or rules on mandatory face masks have been ordered by police to sit through hours of speeches at local arenas or detention centres.

Every evening, in stadiums across Rwanda, public health messaging is blared through loudspeakers to spectators seated at least a metre apart in the stands, imploring them to be ambassadors in the fight against the new virus.

Bangladesh national footballers test positive

Eleven players from the Bangladesh national football squad have tested positive for coronavirus, dealing a blow to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The infections were confirmed after 24 of 36 players scheduled to join a training camp organised by the team's English coach Jamie Day were tested.