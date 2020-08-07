A Japanese monk’s Heart Sutra Looping Remix, featuring the 37-year-old dressed in the formal robes worn by Buddhist monks at funerals, has been viewed on YouTube more than half a million times since it was posted in May.

The unique musical experience is the work of Yogetsu Akasaka, a Japanese musician and formally trained Buddhist monk who has become a viral phenomenon with tracks marrying religious chanting with beatboxing.

The seven-minute video was filmed in a studio, and shows Akasaka layering sounds via a beatbox device called a Loopstation and then chanting the religious text on top.

The idea came to him during the state of emergency imposed in Japan over the coronavirus pandemic, when both his work as a musician and a monk overseeing funeral and memorial services dried up.

"It was all cancelled. So I had no job, I had no income. And to me, it was really a pain, but at the same time, I thought it was a really good opportunity to think about myself or to think about the future of Buddhism," he told.

"I was trying to find my own way to deliver Buddhist teachings to people not only in Japan but also all over the world."

Changing views

Akasaka has long been interested both in music and religion.