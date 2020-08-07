The novel coronavirus has revealed a 'green apartheid' lurking in South Africa's cities as parks shut, lockdown kept millions home and only the lucky few had a garden for sanctuary.

Satellite imagery shows this inequality blighted almost every South African city, with poorer, mainly Black residents living with less greenery and left with fewer options to stay safe from the deadly virus through social distancing.

"Every human should have a right to green space," said Zander Venter, a spatial ecologist at the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research and lead author of the Green Apartheid study published in the journal Landscape and Urban planning in July.

"Not having this is a violation of human rights that started with colonialism and apartheid, and the government today has failed to redress this spatial inequality," Venter told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.

Green spaces help cool down cities, clean the air, filter water and generally promote better emotional and psychological wellbeing for city dwellers, said Venter.

Gap between neighbours

People in leafy neighbourhoods also tend to live longer, according to the Barcelona Institute for Global Health.

Using satellite imagery and census data, Venter was able to back up a hypothesis he had cooked while growing up in South Africa: that inequality existed in access to nature, too.

The study found that "white" neighbourhoods are 700 m closer to public parks, have nearly 12 percent more tree cover and 9 percent more vegetation than areas with predominantly Black residents.

South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg, calls itself one of the world's biggest man-made forests, with jacaranda-lined streets, lush dog parks and big gardens - in wealthier suburbs.

Compare this with mainly Black townships and informal settlements, where trees are scarce and roads dusty.

In the tourist hub of Cape Town, crowded informal settlements sit on the city's periphery, far from the verdant mountain trails and lush promenade that snakes along the Atlantic Ocean.

City official Ayanda Roji, head researcher at Johannesburg's parks, said greening projects were underway, but "three and a half centuries of colonialism/apartheid" took time to address.

READ MORE:End of Apartheid in South Africa? Not in Economic Terms

Urban Upgrading

Apartheid planners used green spaces, highways and tracks to segregate racial groups, and the legacy is evident today, said Robyn Park-Ross of housing rights group Ndifuna Ukwazi.