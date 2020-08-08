Saturday, August 8, 2020

Paris makes face masks mandatory

Face masks must be worn outdoors in Paris along the banks of the River Seine and along the Canal St Martin as well as in open-air markets and other places where social distancing is difficult, the Paris prefecture said.

Masks will be mandatory from 0600 GMT on Monday and the order will remain in place for one month, the prefecture said.

Turkey reports 1,172 new cases

Turkey has confirmed 1,172 new virus cases, raising the total number of infections to 239,622 cases, according to Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The country has confirmed 1,082 more recoveries from the virus, raising the total to 222,656.

The death toll stands at 5,829 after 16 more deaths were announced.

Ireland reports highest infection numbers

Ireland reported 174 new cases of Covid-19, by far the highest number of infections since May and up from 98 on Friday and an average of 58 cases per day for the past week.

Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said 118 of the new cases were linked to the three counties - Kildare, Laois and Offaly - where some restrictions on movement were reintroduced on Friday following a surge in cases there.

"While today’s numbers of confirmed cases are high, they are not unexpected," Glynn said. "Our priority now ... is to avoid these cases and clusters leading to widespread community transmission of the disease."

Algeria eases restrictions

Algeria said it will further ease its virus lockdown, including shortening an overnight curfew and lifting some travel curbs.

In addition, large mosques will be allowed to reopen, along with beaches, entertainment venues, hotels, restaurants and cafes.

The North African country has recorded 34,155 coronavirus infections, with 1,282 deaths.

The new measures include lifting a travel ban on 29 provinces from August 9 until the end of the month. During that period, a curfew will be shortened and will run from 11 pm to 6 am from the current 8 pm to 5 am, the government said.

Mosques with a capacity of more than 1,000 worshipers can reopen from August 15, though Friday prayers, which attract larger numbers of people, will remain banned throughout the country.

The use of air conditioners in mosques also remain banned, as does a prohibition of access for women, vulnerable people and children under 15 years.

Afghan grand assembly participants test virus positive

At least 17 participants of a major Afghan grand assembly tested positive for the virus, officials said, a day after the high-profile gathering began in Kabul to deliberate over the fate of Taliban prisoners and the beginning of the peace process in the war-torn country.

After being called by the Afghan government, the gathering, known as the Loya Jirga, began on Friday with over 3,600 participants amid tight security and the Covid-19 pandemic to debate whether hard-core Taliban prisoners should be freed, removing a major obstacle in the peace talks.

"Samples from all 3,620 participants were taken by our health team, and among them result of 17 were positive" for the virus that causes the disease, said Saeed Jami, a spokesman for Afghanistan's ministry of public health. Some participants were tested twice, he said.

The 17 who tested positive have been sent to the hospital quarantine and treatment, he said.

Brazil expected to hit 100,000

Brazil's death toll from the virus is expected to hit 100,000 and continue to climb as most Brazilian cities reopen shops and dining even though the pandemic has yet to peak.

Confronting its most lethal outbreak since the Spanish flu a century ago, Brazil reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus at the end of February. The virus took three months to kill 50,000 people, and just 50 days to kill the next 50,000.

Led by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the gravity of the epidemic and fought lockdowns by local officials, Brazilians who protested nightly from their windows in the first months of the outbreak have met the grim milestone with a shrug.

"We should be living in despair, because this is a tragedy like a world war. But Brazil is under collective aneasthesia," said Dr Jose Davi Urbaez, a senior member of the Infectious Diseases Society.

He and other pubic health experts have raised the alarm that Brazil still has no coordinated plan to fight the pandemic, as many officials focus on "reopening," which is likely to boost circulation and worsen the outbreak.

Germany says Romania, Bulgaria risk areas

Germany has declared certain regions in Romania and Bulgaria as risk areas after an increase in virus infections there, as Europe struggles to control an uptick in cases during the summer season.

Germany's foreign ministry issued a warning against travelling to the Romanian regions of Arges, Bihor, Buzau, Neamt, Ialomita, Mehedinti and Timis as well as to Bulgaria's Blagoevgrad, Dobritsch and Varna regions.

Travellers entering Germany from those areas of Romania and Bulgaria, which are both members of the European Union, will face mandatory virus tests. If they test positive, they will then face a two-week quarantine.

Russia reports 5,212 new cases

Russian authorities reported 5,212 cases of the coronavirus, pushing its national tally to 882,347, the fourth largest in the world.

The official death toll rose to 14,854 after officials said 129 people had died across the country during the past 24 hours.

Poland cases reach 51,167

Poland reported 843 virus cases, according to the health ministry's Twitter account, the seventh daily record in two weeks.

Poland has reported 51,167 cases of the virus in all, and 1,800 deaths.

Britain to require masks at most indoor places

People in Britain must wear masks in most indoor settings starting as the country tries to squash a rise in infections that has followed the easing of lockdown measures.

England and Scotland now require face-coverings in most indoor spaces, including places of worship, museums, cinemas, banks and libraries. They were already mandatory in shops and on public transit.

Czechs record biggest daily jump with since April 3

The Czech Republic recorded its biggest daily rise in virus cases since April 3 due to local outbreaks in a number of regions, the health ministry reported.