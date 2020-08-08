A Feline behaviourist has said that many times the reason behind a cat's bad behaviour has more to do with the pet owner than the felines themselves.

Videos of frolicking felines and gifs of purring pussies will be how most animal enthusiasts mark International Cat Day on Saturday.

But for owners who believe their pets are scratchy, aggressive and mean, the problem is probably you, according to a Hong Kong-based cat consultant who has owned 50 in her lifetime.

Briganne Carter mostly helps cat owners deal with problems like their pets scratching furniture and urinating outside the litter box, and said "a lot of the time it has more to do with the pet owners than the cats".

Emotionally sensitive

"Most people are really resistant to change in their environment to accommodate the cats," Carter said. "And they just don't know a lot about it."

That's where Carter comes in.

"I see often a very immaculate place with nice leather furniture, and the cat has nothing. So what's the cat going to do? The cat needs to scratch," she said.

Sometimes the solution to destructive behaviour can be as simple as buying a cat tree.

Other times, however, the problem is harder as it may stem from trauma in the animal's past.

"Cats are super sensitive to emotion," she said.

Surprise drop from pipe

Lauren England, 43, pulled a feral kitten from a flooded drain pipe during a typhoon.

The rescue cat bonded with another feral kitten in foster care, so she took home both, naming one Sir Ian McKellen and the other Brian Blessed.