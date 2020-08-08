CULTURE
Golden Globe boss, Lorenzo Soria, dies aged 68
“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association says.
In this file photo taken on August 13, 2015, Lorenzo Soria attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
August 8, 2020

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, has died at the age of 68 years. 

Soria died peacefully on Friday at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humour. 

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

Different paths in career

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organisation said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren't immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

SOURCE:AP
