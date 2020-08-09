Sunday, August 9, 2020

UK records more than 1,000 new infections

Britain has recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the first time since late June.

Government statistics say 1,062 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the 24 hours until 9 a,m. on Sunday. The last time the number was over 1,000 was on June 26.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus continues to decline, as does the daily number of deaths.

Eight new COVID-19 fatalities were reported Sunday.

Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at 46,574, the highest in Europe.

Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

A total of nine students and staff members at a Georgia high school have tested positive for the coronavirus, the principal said in a letter to parents after the school made headlines for online photos showing hallways packed with teens — many of them not wearing masks.

Principal Gabe Carmona wrote on Saturday that six students and three staff members at North Paudling High School west of Atlanta tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected students and staff members were inside the school building "sometime" last week, Carmona's letter said.

Meanwhile, school officials in a nearby metro Atlanta county reported 12 students and two staff members across a dozen schools tested positive for the virus during their first week back at school.

The Cherokee County school system reported that more than 250 students with potential exposure had been sent home to quarantine for two weeks.

Paulding County’s 30,000 students were offered a remote learning option. About 30 percent of students chose online learning. Cherokee County school officials said 22 percent of the districts 42,200 students opted to start the year with online classes.

Italy daily case tally leaps higher

Italy’s tally of daily new Covid-19 cases has leaped higher, with 463 cases, according to Health Ministry figures.

Many of the latest cases have been found in young people returning from vacations abroad.

Italy’s day-to-day new caseload had previously soared far above 500 confirmed infections, but the number had dropped to 347 on Saturday, more in line with numbers of the past few weeks.

While in the first weeks of the outbreak in Italy, only one of every 83 infections occurred in persons 18 years old or younger, now one of every eight confirmed cases occurs in that age bracket.

With two deaths registered on Sunday, Italy’s known death toll stood at 35,205. Italy’s overall count of known infections in the pandemic stands at 250,566.

Turkey records 1,103 more recoveries

Turkey has confirmed 1,103 additional recoveries from the novel coronavirus, raising the tally to 223,759, according to health minister Fahrettin Koca.

The country registered 1,182 new infections of Covid-19, bringing the caseload to 240,804, he added.

The death toll stood at 5,844 after 15 more people died of the virus over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals conducted 61,446 tests for the disease in the same period, pushing the tally to over 5.26 million.

Tough anti-virus measures ‘not possible’ – Rouhani

Iran's president has said that the application of tough measures in the country to stem the spread of the virus was “not possible."

Speaking during a meeting of Iran’s anti-coronavirus task force in Tehran, Hassan Rouhani opted for a “moderate path” between a total lockdown and ending restrictions fully.

He said the application of tough measures against the pandemic in Iran “leads to depression and anxiety in the society."

The Iranian leader warned that the situation can turn “dangerous” if health protocols are not observed, adding that punitive measures would be taken against defaulters.

Another 163 dead in Iran

As many as 163 new virus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 18,427.

A total of 2,020 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 326,712, according to health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

She said more than 284,300 patients have recovered so far, while 4,022 are hospitalised in critical condition.

Over 2.6 million tests have been conducted in Iran to date.

Vietnam reports 31 new cases, one death

Vietnam's health ministry has reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and an additional death, taking the country's total tally to 841, with 11 fatalities.

All of the new cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There have been 355 cases since the virus resurfaced in Danang, with 11 deaths. Virus infections have since been detected in at least 15 locations in Vietnam.

Planned layoffs at British companies surge

The number of British companies planning to cut staff numbers in June was five times higher than in the same month a year earlier, in an ominous sign of the virus' economic impact.

Figures obtained by the BBC show that 1,778 companies informed the government of plans to cut a total of 139,000 jobs. A year earlier the figure was 345 companies announcing a total of 24,000 job losses.

Businesses are required to inform the Insolvency Service if they plan to cut 20 or more jobs.

During the pandemic the government has been paying the salaries of almost 10 million furloughed workers. Economists are predicting a surge in unemployment when that program ends in October.

British PM says opening schools is a moral duty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government has a moral duty to ensure children return to school next month.

Most pupils have been out of the classroom since the UK went into lockdown in March, though some primary-age children have returned.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Johnson said “keeping our schools closed a moment longer than absolutely necessary is socially intolerable, economically unsustainable and morally indefensible.”

Britain’s official death toll from the coronavirus is more than 46,500, the highest in Europe.

Case emerges at second mine in Papua New Guinea

The virus has been detected at a second mine in Papua New Guinea, after an employee at the Lihir Mine owned by Newcrest Mining Ltd tested positive for the disease.

The 30-year-old male, who flew in from Port Moresby at the end of July, is among 26 confirmed cases reported on Sunday by the National Pandemic Control Centre in the capital Port Moresby.

The island nation has now reported a total of 214 cases and three deaths.

While the number of cases in PNG are still low compared with many other countries, they have jumped sharply over the past few weeks.

Indonesia virus cases rise by 1,893

Indonesia reported 1,893 more infections, taking the total tally to 125,396, the country's Covid-19 task force website showed.

The number of death rose 65, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,723.

Infections in Russia top 887,000

Russia reported 5,189 new cases bringing its nationwide tally to 887,536, the fourth largest caseload in the world.