Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone to end Mercedes' run and become Lewis Hamilton's closest challenger.

In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton on Sunday swept past Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take second place late in the race and stay 30 points clear in the standings.

Six times world champion Hamilton, who gained an extra point for fastest lap, also equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record of 155 career podium finishes.

"I didn't see it coming, but after the first stint it seemed like we were really good on tyres," said Verstappen as he celebrated his ninth win that left him with 77 points to Hamilton's 107.

"Of course there was a question mark how Mercedes were going to go on the hard tyre. We had a lot of pace in the car and I didn't really have a lot of tyre issues at all. We just kept pushing."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton hails sixth F1 world title

'Lots to learn'

Bottas dropped to third overall on 73 points after starting on pole position in a race again run without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a team we were sleeping at some point when Max managed to get ahead of us and my strategy was far, far from ideal. Lots to learn from today, I think," said the Finn.