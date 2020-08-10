Spanish side Atletico Madrid has reported two positive coronavirus tests, just four days before the club seeking its first title in Europe's top club competition faces Leipzig in Portugal for a place in the Champions League semifinals.

"On Saturday, all members of the first team and the club's party to Lisbon underwent tests as required by UEFA protocols to participate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League," said a club statement on Sunday.

"Among the results known today, two positives have appeared and they are self-isolating in their respective homes."

The La Liga club did not disclose the names of those infected and it was not revealed whether the two positive cases involved players or backroom staff.

Atletico said the positive tests were reported immediately to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, European football's governing body UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Superior Council of Sports.

They added that a fresh round of tests will be carried out on the squad and support tea, before they can travel for Thursday's quarterfinal against RB Leipzig in Lisbon.

They admitted this could mean last-minute changes to travel schedules as well as accommodation plans in the Portuguese capital.

"The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public," added the statement.

"We also request the utmost respect over the identity of the two positive cases."

The team were due to travel to Portugal on Monday for the closing stages of the Champions League which is being held in Lisbon as a precaution against Covid-19 rather than risk having teams travelling across Europe for home-and-away ties.

The self-contained eight-team tournament will be staged behind closed doors, starting on Wednesday with the final set for Lisbon on August 23.

Strict protocols

The Champions League had been put on hold since March because of the virus with the last-16 stage only completed on Friday and Saturday.

In their statement on Sunday, Atletico were keen to reassure football authorities, explaining that they had followed a very strict protocol even after the end of La Liga season on July 19.