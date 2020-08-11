Tuesday, August 11, 2020

France's new infections nearly double in a day

French health authorities have reported1,397 new Covid-19 infections over 24 hours, almost twice Monday's tally.

The Health Ministry website said there were 15 new deaths in hospital due the disease, compared to an increase of 16 over a three-day period between Monday and Saturday, with the total death toll standing at 30,354.

The number of people hospitalised for the disease went down again after creeping up Monday for the first time in two and a half months.

UK records 1,148 new cases

A total of 1,148 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the United Kingdom, compared with a figure of 816 on Monday, government data showed.

The cumulative total of UK cases stood at 311,641.

Ireland reports highest number of new cases since early May

Ireland has reported 174 new cases of Covid-19, by far the highest number of infections since May and up from 98 on Friday and an average of 58 cases per day for the past week.

Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said 118 of the new cases were linked to the three counties - Kildare, Laois and Offaly - where some restrictions on movement were reintroduced on Friday following a surge in cases there.

"While today’s numbers of confirmed cases are high, they are not unexpected," Glynn said. "Our priority now ... is to avoid these cases and clusters leading to widespread community transmission of the disease."

Spain's total cases rise to 326,612

Spain's health ministry has reported1,418 new coronavirus cases, below last week's peaks.

Cumulative cases, which also include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered, increased further to reach a total of 326,612.

The disease claimed 64 lives over the past seven days, the statistics showed. In total, more than 28,500 people have died from the disease in Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit countries by Covid-19.

Since lifting a nationwide lockdown, Spain has struggled to contain a rise in new infections, with heavy concentrations in the populous regions of Madrid and Catalonia.

New infections recorded on Monday and Tuesday were however below last week's peak of 1,895, reported on Friday.

Turkey confirms 1,183 new cases

Turkey has confirmed 1,183 more cases of Covid-19, raising the tally to 243,180.

“There has been a 32 percent decrease in hospitalization for the last three days,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the ministry's data.

However, he added that the number of seriously ill people, which is one of the important indicators of the process, continues to increase.

The country also confirmed 1,185 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, pushing the total to 226,155, he added.

The death toll rose to 5,873 after 15 more people died over the last 24 hours.

Health care professionals conducted 61,716 tests to diagnose the disease over the past day, taking the tally to over 5.38 million.

Brazil health regulator says no request yet to make Russian vaccine

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has that it had not yet received a request to authorize Russia's new Covid-19 vaccine, which the Parana state government said it was in talks to produce locally.

Anvisa said it could not comment on the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine before getting official data from the Russian laboratory responsible for the vaccine. Russia on Tuesday said it was ready to bring the vaccine to market, despite not having finished standard mass testing.

France extends ban on gatherings

France has extended a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to October 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference that the situation in France was going "the wrong way" for two weeks.

On Monday, France reported the first significant daily rise in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 since the end of its strict lockdown.

WHO calls for dental precautions

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that dental patients and staff need to be protected from any potential infection by aerosol-generating procedures, as dentists return to work in areas where the Covid-19 pandemic is easing.

There is currently no data on the spread of coronavirus from the dentist's chair, it said, calling for more research into common procedures that produce tiny floating particles that may cause infection if inhaled.

These include three-way air/water spray, ultrasonic cleaning equipment that removes deposits from the tooth surface, and polishing, the WHO added.

WHO cautions Russia on vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also cautioned Russia after its progress in developing a Covid-19 vaccine, saying that progress in the fight against the virus should not compromise safety.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's earlier announcement that Russia had registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine at a UN press briefing, a WHO spokesman said the "pandemic is threatening lives and economies.”

“It’s vital that we apply all public health measures that we know are working, and we need to continue to invest in and accelerate the development of safe and effective treatments and vaccines that will help us reduce disease transmission in the future.”

Bosnia calls for urgent action

More than 500 public figures in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo demand an "urgent" response from authorities to tighten measures against the coronavirus, after a worrying spike in new cases.

Alarm bells are ringing as Bosnia, a country of 3.5 million people, faces record daily numbers of deaths.

According to official data, 22 deaths were logged over a 24-hour period on Tuesday, the highest toll yet in a country where nearly 450 lives have been lost.

In an open letter, writers, doctors, journalists and other public figures said they were "frightened by the lack of an even minimal necessary institutional response" to the resurgence of the epidemic.

The letter called for fines and "rigorous enforcement" against those not wearing masks in indoor spaces, plus a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

It also urged authorities to put an end to the "fatal quarrels between health institutions" about how to manage the crisis.

Bhutan orders first lockdown

Bhutan has ordered its first nationwide lockdown after a returning resident tested positive for coronavirus, after being discharged from quarantine and coming into close contact with people in the capital Thimphu.

The case took the total in the tiny Himalayan kingdom to 113, still the lowest in South Asia, and it has yet to record a fatality.

Bhutan, which is heavily reliant on high-end tourists, banned tourism in March after an American visitor tested positive for the virus, and ordered a three-week mandatory quarantine for everyone returning from abroad.

The lockdown was ordered after a 27-year-old Bhutanese woman, who returned from Kuwait and was discharged from quarantine after testing negative, tested positive at a clinic on Monday.

Sri Lanka postpones cricket tournaments

Sri Lanka's cricket board has postponed by three months the new premier league tournament, as health authorities insist on a two-week quarantine for foreign players.

"We asked for a three-day quarantine period, but the health authorities insisted on 14 days," a cricket official said. "Under those restrictions, it is not feasible to hold the tournament this month."

In a statement issued later on Tuesday, the cricket board said the tournament will be postponed to November, but did not give a schedule for the matches.

Vietnam reports rise in cases

Vietnam has reported 16 more Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases TO 863 and 15 deaths.

Most of the new cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late in July after Vietnam had been more than three months without domestic transmission.

The health ministry said more than 165,000 people are being quarantined in the country, in government facilities, hospitals and in private residences.

Valencia, Espanyol, Real Mallorca report cases

Valencia, Espanyol and Real Mallorca all report positive cases for coronavirus, as Spanish clubs begin returning for pre-season.

Valencia confirmed two individuals have been infected, while tests at Espanyol andMallorca, who have both been relegated to the second division, revealed one positive case each.

The identities of the individuals have been kept anonymous. They are all isolating at home and the Spanish health authorities have been notified.

According to La Liga protocol for returning teams, training at all three clubs will have to be done individually until a second round of tests is conducted.

WHO says discussing new virus vaccine with Russia

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Russian health authorities are discussing the process for possible WHO pre-qualification for its newly approved virus vaccine, a WHO spokesman said.

"We are in close contact with Russian health authorities and discussions are ongoing with respect to possible WHO pre-qualification of the vaccine, but again pre-qualification of any vaccine includes the rigorous review and assessment of all required safety and efficacy data," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing in Geneva, referring to clinical trials.

New Zealand announces return of virus after 102 days

New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted virus infections in 102 days, prompting the country's prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country's largest city.

Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.

"After 102 days, we have our first cases of Covid-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," she said.

Coronavirus found on frozen seafood in China

Authorities in China have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian, which recently battled a surge of cases.