Thousands of origami birds help fund Covid-19 units at Belgium hospital
Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula by thin wires, the paper creations have come from as far as Hong Kong, New York and Tokyo after Belgian designer Charles Kaisin asked people for submissions.
An art installation made of 20,325 origamis called "Origami For Life" by Belgian designer and artist Charles Kaisin is pictured at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula, in Brussels, Belgium, August 10, 2020. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
August 11, 2020

A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two Covid-19 units at a local hospital.

Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula by thin wires, the paper creations have come from as far afield as Hong Kong, New York and Tokyo, after Belgian designer Charles Kaisin asked people to send in home-made birds, or deposit them in boxes in 160 shops around Brussels.

Each bird was matched by a donation from companies including French energy firm Engie, raising $119,744 for two units for Covid-19 patients at the Erasmus hospital in Brussels.

"I had a very serious heart surgery and I was well taken care of by this hospital. It's why I wanted to help them," Kaisin told Reuters.

Kaisin also organised an art auction which raised a further $353,000 for the hospital, which he said would support its medical research, including into the side effects of potential Covid-19 treatments.

