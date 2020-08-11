Chris Boucher scores a career-high 25 points and grabs 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 for the first time this season.

Matt Thomas added a career-best 22 points for the Raptors and Norman Powell had 21 points and eight rebounds on Monday.

The Bucks had won the first two games between the teams this season.

Pascal Siakam added 14 points for Toronto, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 11 and Terence Davis scored 10 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Korver scored 19 points for Milwaukee, Khris Middleton had 17, George Hill netted 14, Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton scored 12 apiece and Eric Bledsoe added 11.

Connaughton left for the dressing room after falling to the court and bumping his head with 9:51 in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (dental surgery) was on the sidelines for Milwaukee.

Kyle Lowry (lower back), Serge Ibaka (right knee) and Fred VanVleet (right knee) were out of the Toronto lineup.

The Bucks already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Raptors had clinched the No. 2 seed.