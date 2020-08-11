Russia has become the first country to clear a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international scepticism.

President Vladimir Putin has said the vaccine offers "sustainable immunity" and emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests.

Putin has pushed hard for Russia to be the first to announce a vaccine, with officials dubbing it "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered" in Russia, said Putin, during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

The Russian leader added that one of his two adult daughters has received two shots of the vaccine. “She has taken part in the experiment,” Putin said.

Russia said 20 countries have pre-ordered a billion doses of vaccine, and industrial production will start in September.

Scepticism

However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials — which normally last for months and involve thousands of people — could backfire.

WHO

The World Health Organization said it has not received enough information on the Russian vaccine to evaluate it.

Asked about plans to produce the potential vaccine in Brazil, the assistant director of WHO's regional branch, the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa, said that should not be done until Phase 2 and 3 trials are completed to guarantee its safety and effectiveness.

"Any vaccine producer has to follow this procedure that guarantees it is safe and has the WHO's recommendation," he said in a virtual briefing from Washington.

Germany

Germany also raised doubts over the quality and safety of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, stressing that drug approval is granted in the European Union only after full clinical trials.