“We started Lisinia in 2005,” says Ozturk Sarica, “after we lost five people from our family to cancer.” The vet believes a proximity to nature keeps ailments and cancer away.

Lisinia, is not only a nature park, but a wildlife rehabilitation centre and an agriculture area all rolled into one, and is located in the Burdur province, where Ozturk Sarica himself was born. Now, he is giving back to the land that bore him.

It is one of the significant cities of ancient Pisidia, the old name for this area. Lisinia literally translates as, ‘the gleam of rising and setting sun and moonlight on water’.

In 2019, Sarica oversaw 400,000 visitors to his centre. “Because of the pandemic, we have had fewer visitors, around 250,000 people, this year.”

Lisinia is a project that boasts multiple aspects. One of them is its wildlife rehabilitation centre, where Sarica – a veterinary doctor by profession – himself works. “The animals that recover, we release back into the wild,” he says. “The ones that won’t make it in the wild get to continue living with us, unfortunately.”

“We donated the wildlife rehabilitation centre to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s General Directorate of Nature Protection and National Parks free of charge for 10 years upon inception,” he tells us at TRT World. “We’ve been taking care of all the expenses since 2005.” Nowadays, the contract with the directorate is renewed on a yearly basis.

“If you are wondering what wild animals have to do with living clean, well, they are the ones that are profoundly affected by dangerous chemicals. They don’t survive, they die en masse.”

Another aspect of the Lisinia project is its “zero chemical” production – it makes use of natural ingredients and environmentally-friendly agricultural applications. Sarica says harmful chemicals are widespread in agricultural pesticides and have serious side effects, nominally, cancer.

The centre’s founder is proud that Lisinia produces goods with ecological certificates, including food, drink and cosmetics. They try to encourage others to do the same, as well as to grow things that are often considered too complicated. “This year, we grew walnuts,” he says.