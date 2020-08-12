CULTURE
Tel Aviv window washer becomes TikTok star with her towering dance moves
Noa Toledo's high-rise dance routine sets her apart in a male-dominated industry and has made her a rising TikTok star.
Noa Toledo, 22-year-old window washer and rising social-media star in Israel, poses for a picture while rappelling to clean the facade of a high-rise building in Tel Aviv, Israel August 5, 2020. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
August 12, 2020

Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job.

Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, the 22-year-old window washer's high-rise dance routines have earned close to60,000 followers and more than a million "likes" on TikTok.

"When people see me behind the window, they're surprised. They see a woman, it's unusual," Toledo, a former champion pole-vaulter, told Reuters.

"I don't know a lot of women doing this job, but I hope when they see me they understand that women can do it too."

Revital Friedman, who lives in a beachfront apartment block, smiled and waved in recognition as Toledo rappelled into view in a harness and helmet.

"She is divine," Friedman said. "She is the only one to ask if I'm happy, if it's really clean."

SOURCE:Reuters
